2,838 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, April 9, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 2,838 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
There are 48 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state, one in Autauga County, eight in Chambers County, four in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, six in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, four in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marengo County, two in Marion County, one in Marshall County, seven in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Autauga County: 17
Baldwin County: 59
Barbour County: 7
Bibb County: 11
Blount County: 11
Bullock County: 4
Butler County: 3
Calhoun County: 54
Chambers County: 161
Cherokee County: 7
Chilton County: 25
Choctaw County: 6
Clarke County: 13
Clay County: 11
Cleburne County: 12
Coffee County: 14
Colbert County: 8
Conecuh County: 3
Coosa County: 10
Covington County: 10
Crenshaw County: 2
Cullman County: 29
Dale County: 6
Dallas County: 10
DeKalb County: 16
Elmore County: 29
Escambia County: 5
Etowah County: 53
Fayette County: 1
Franklin County: 8
Geneva County: 0
Greene County: 13
Hale County: 7
Henry County: 8
Houston County: 33
Jackson County: 22
Jefferson County: 523
Lamar County: 7
Lauderdale County: 20
Lawrence County: 8
Lee County: 206
Limestone County: 35
Lowndes County: 12
Macon County: 9
Madison County: 177
Marengo County: 14
Marion County: 33
Marshall County: 64
Mobile County: 329
Monroe County: 6
Montgomery County: 90
Morgan County: 36
Perry County: 2
Pickens County: 19
Pike County: 18
Randolph County: 20
Russell County: 18
Shelby County: 183
St. Clair County: 37
Sumter County: 17
Talladega County: 30
Tallapoosa County: 48
Tuscaloosa County: 86
Walker County: 72
Washington County: 11
Wilcox County: 17
Winston County: 3
Total: 2,838
