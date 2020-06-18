28 test positive for coronavirus at DeKalb County assisted living facility

Twenty residents and eight staff members at a DeKalb County assisted living facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

Twenty-seven of those 28 positive diagnoses are asymptomatic patients, said John Perkins, spokesperson for NHS management, which manages Crossville Health and Rehabilitation in Crossville.

Perkins said a resident began showing symptoms of coronavirus last week. The resident was tested and then went to the hospital after the test came back positive.

He said this positive test lead to testing 142 people, with tests on 19 residents and eight employees coming back positive for coronavirus.

Perkins said a dedicated coronavirus unit was set up in the last week. Wall have been set up to block off portions of the facility, and specially trained staff members focused on contagion control and coronavirus care have been brought in, he said.