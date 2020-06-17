26,914 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 15,974 presumed recoveries

Clear
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 8:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 26,914 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 8,164 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 784 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 120 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, nine in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 130 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 71 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, two in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 25 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 369

Baldwin County: 377

Barbour County: 250

Bibb County: 115

Blount County: 121

Bullock County: 311

Butler County: 551

Calhoun County: 200

Chambers County: 472

Cherokee County: 51

Chilton County: 143

Choctaw County: 180

Clarke County: 197

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 297

Colbert County: 276

Conecuh County: 109

Coosa County: 46

Covington County: 182

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 282

Dale County: 183

Dallas County: 531

DeKalb County: 352

Elmore County: 576

Escambia County: 113

Etowah County: 342

Fayette County: 49

Franklin County: 754

Geneva County: 48

Greene County: 135

Hale County: 237

Henry County: 109

Houston County: 328

Jackson County: 134

Jefferson County: 2,647

Lamar County: 50

Lauderdale County: 265

Lawrence County: 67

Lee County: 753

Limestone County: 242

Lowndes County: 401

Macon County: 133

Madison County: 577

Marengo County: 225

Marion County: 149

Marshall County: 956

Mobile County: 2,788

Monroe County: 148

Montgomery County: 2,956

Morgan County: 676

Perry County: 79

Pickens County: 142

Pike County: 342

Randolph County: 141

Russell County: 313

Shelby County: 687

St. Clair County: 180

Sumter County: 264

Talladega County: 166

Tallapoosa County: 482

Tuscaloosa County: 1,418

Walker County: 616

Washington County: 88

Wilcox County: 230

Winston County: 149

Total: 26,914

