26,914 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 15,974 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 26,914 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 8,164 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 784 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 120 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, nine in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 130 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 71 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, two in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 25 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 369
Baldwin County: 377
Barbour County: 250
Bibb County: 115
Blount County: 121
Bullock County: 311
Butler County: 551
Calhoun County: 200
Chambers County: 472
Cherokee County: 51
Chilton County: 143
Choctaw County: 180
Clarke County: 197
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 22
Coffee County: 297
Colbert County: 276
Conecuh County: 109
Coosa County: 46
Covington County: 182
Crenshaw County: 112
Cullman County: 282
Dale County: 183
Dallas County: 531
DeKalb County: 352
Elmore County: 576
Escambia County: 113
Etowah County: 342
Fayette County: 49
Franklin County: 754
Geneva County: 48
Greene County: 135
Hale County: 237
Henry County: 109
Houston County: 328
Jackson County: 134
Jefferson County: 2,647
Lamar County: 50
Lauderdale County: 265
Lawrence County: 67
Lee County: 753
Limestone County: 242
Lowndes County: 401
Macon County: 133
Madison County: 577
Marengo County: 225
Marion County: 149
Marshall County: 956
Mobile County: 2,788
Monroe County: 148
Montgomery County: 2,956
Morgan County: 676
Perry County: 79
Pickens County: 142
Pike County: 342
Randolph County: 141
Russell County: 313
Shelby County: 687
St. Clair County: 180
Sumter County: 264
Talladega County: 166
Tallapoosa County: 482
Tuscaloosa County: 1,418
Walker County: 616
Washington County: 88
Wilcox County: 230
Winston County: 149
Total: 26,914