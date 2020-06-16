Clear

26,524 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 7,986 confirmed in last 14 days

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 26,524 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 7,986 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 779 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 118 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, nine in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 129 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 70 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, two in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 25 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 367

Baldwin County: 374

Barbour County: 244

Bibb County: 113

Blount County: 119

Bullock County: 308

Butler County: 548

Calhoun County: 198

Chambers County: 471

Cherokee County: 51

Chilton County: 138

Choctaw County: 177

Clarke County: 194

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 296

Colbert County: 269

Conecuh County: 107

Coosa County: 46

Covington County: 180

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 278

Dale County: 182

Dallas County: 523

DeKalb County: 335

Elmore County: 568

Escambia County: 112

Etowah County: 339

Fayette County: 47

Franklin County: 737

Geneva County: 48

Greene County: 135

Hale County: 236

Henry County: 109

Houston County: 319

Jackson County: 125

Jefferson County: 2,599

Lamar County: 49

Lauderdale County: 260

Lawrence County: 66

Lee County: 739

Limestone County: 236

Lowndes County: 398

Macon County: 132

Madison County: 577

Marengo County: 222

Marion County: 145

Marshall County: 926

Mobile County: 2,771

Monroe County: 144

Montgomery County: 2,922

Morgan County: 664

Perry County: 79

Pickens County: 142

Pike County: 340

Randolph County: 141

Russell County: 301

Shelby County: 674

St. Clair County: 176

Sumter County: 263

Talladega County: 165

Tallapoosa County: 474

Tuscaloosa County: 1,405

Walker County: 611

Washington County: 88

Wilcox County: 226

Winston County: 132

Total: 26,524

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26524

Reported Deaths: 779
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery287168
Mobile2723129
Jefferson2537117
Tuscaloosa134225
Marshall8969
Franklin73010
Lee71035
Shelby65520
Morgan6382
Walker5786
Madison5665
Elmore5479
Butler54125
Dallas5036
Tallapoosa47366
Chambers46126
Lowndes39314
Unassigned3805
Baldwin3689
Autauga3646
Pike3342
Etowah33012
DeKalb3225
Houston3155
Bullock3058
Russell2980
Coffee2901
Cullman2731
Colbert2655
Sumter26311
Lauderdale2493
Barbour2371
Hale23515
Limestone2260
Wilcox2238
Marengo2219
Calhoun1963
Clarke1913
Dale1780
Choctaw17511
St. Clair1732
Covington1711
Talladega1635
Marion14212
Pickens1416
Randolph1418
Monroe1362
Chilton1352
Greene1325
Winston1271
Macon1266
Jackson1223
Blount1141
Crenshaw1123
Bibb1081
Henry1082
Escambia1073
Conecuh1001
Washington876
Perry750
Lawrence650
Cherokee515
Coosa461
Geneva460
Fayette450
Lamar450
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31004

Reported Deaths: 482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6954153
Davidson681888
Rutherford177530
Hamilton173120
Trousdale14584
Sumner110548
Williamson70312
Lake6910
Robertson6499
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6106
Knox5605
Tipton5203
Wilson51813
Out of TN4637
Bedford3794
Montgomery3395
Bradley2882
Sevier2482
Rhea2390
Hardeman2200
Macon2073
Loudon1991
Madison1842
Fayette1772
McMinn16814
Maury1631
Cheatham1550
Unassigned1520
Dickson1380
Cumberland1332
Blount1063
Dyer990
Coffee940
Washington900
Monroe864
Hamblen753
Sullivan702
Gibson691
Lauderdale651
Lawrence651
Wayne640
Franklin632
Obion631
Hickman620
Anderson602
Greene532
Unicoi530
Marion492
White482
Lincoln470
Jefferson450
DeKalb410
Marshall411
Smith411
Overton380
Hardin374
Haywood372
Carroll361
Grundy361
Henry350
Cannon340
Hawkins342
Roane330
Warren330
McNairy310
Weakley300
Meigs290
Polk290
Perry270
Cocke260
Johnson250
Campbell241
Giles230
Sequatchie220
Carter201
Grainger200
Jackson200
Morgan200
Henderson190
Crockett183
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Fentress140
Scott140
Chester120
Clay110
Houston100
Benton81
Union80
Lewis60
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

