26,524 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 7,986 confirmed in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 26,524 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 7,986 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 779 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 118 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, nine in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 129 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 70 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, two in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 25 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 367

Baldwin County: 374

Barbour County: 244

Bibb County: 113

Blount County: 119

Bullock County: 308

Butler County: 548

Calhoun County: 198

Chambers County: 471

Cherokee County: 51

Chilton County: 138

Choctaw County: 177

Clarke County: 194

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 296

Colbert County: 269

Conecuh County: 107

Coosa County: 46

Covington County: 180

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 278

Dale County: 182

Dallas County: 523

DeKalb County: 335

Elmore County: 568

Escambia County: 112

Etowah County: 339

Fayette County: 47

Franklin County: 737

Geneva County: 48

Greene County: 135

Hale County: 236

Henry County: 109

Houston County: 319

Jackson County: 125

Jefferson County: 2,599

Lamar County: 49

Lauderdale County: 260

Lawrence County: 66

Lee County: 739

Limestone County: 236

Lowndes County: 398

Macon County: 132

Madison County: 577

Marengo County: 222

Marion County: 145

Marshall County: 926

Mobile County: 2,771

Monroe County: 144

Montgomery County: 2,922

Morgan County: 664

Perry County: 79

Pickens County: 142

Pike County: 340

Randolph County: 141

Russell County: 301

Shelby County: 674

St. Clair County: 176

Sumter County: 263

Talladega County: 165

Tallapoosa County: 474

Tuscaloosa County: 1,405

Walker County: 611

Washington County: 88

Wilcox County: 226

Winston County: 132

Total: 26,524

