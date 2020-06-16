26,524 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 7,986 confirmed in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 26,524 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 7,986 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 779 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 118 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, nine in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 129 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 70 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, two in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 25 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 367
Baldwin County: 374
Barbour County: 244
Bibb County: 113
Blount County: 119
Bullock County: 308
Butler County: 548
Calhoun County: 198
Chambers County: 471
Cherokee County: 51
Chilton County: 138
Choctaw County: 177
Clarke County: 194
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 22
Coffee County: 296
Colbert County: 269
Conecuh County: 107
Coosa County: 46
Covington County: 180
Crenshaw County: 112
Cullman County: 278
Dale County: 182
Dallas County: 523
DeKalb County: 335
Elmore County: 568
Escambia County: 112
Etowah County: 339
Fayette County: 47
Franklin County: 737
Geneva County: 48
Greene County: 135
Hale County: 236
Henry County: 109
Houston County: 319
Jackson County: 125
Jefferson County: 2,599
Lamar County: 49
Lauderdale County: 260
Lawrence County: 66
Lee County: 739
Limestone County: 236
Lowndes County: 398
Macon County: 132
Madison County: 577
Marengo County: 222
Marion County: 145
Marshall County: 926
Mobile County: 2,771
Monroe County: 144
Montgomery County: 2,922
Morgan County: 664
Perry County: 79
Pickens County: 142
Pike County: 340
Randolph County: 141
Russell County: 301
Shelby County: 674
St. Clair County: 176
Sumter County: 263
Talladega County: 165
Tallapoosa County: 474
Tuscaloosa County: 1,405
Walker County: 611
Washington County: 88
Wilcox County: 226
Winston County: 132
Total: 26,524