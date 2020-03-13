26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, case count in Tennessee is now at 26 as of Friday.
There are ten cases in Davidson County, one in Hamilton, one in Jefferson, one in Knox, one in Rutherford, two in Shelby, one in Sullivan and nine in Williamson.
You can find up-to-date information on coronavirus here.
