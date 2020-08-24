26 Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann State Veterans Home residents in Huntsville test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-six residents at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville currently are positive for coronavirus, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday.

Since July 24, 30 residents have tested positive for coronavirus at the facility, said Bob Horton, department spokesperson.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not reported any deaths attributed to the virus, Horton said.

The Huntsville site has room for up to 150 residents, according to the state. And, like all other nursing homes and care facilities in the state, visitors are not currently allowed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Horton also said:

“Over the past five months the home has followed precautionary guidelines and taken appropriate measures such as universal testing, restrictions on outside visitors, meticulous screening of residents and staff, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other safe medical practices.

“Additionally, the home is testing all residents and employees weekly to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by identifying and isolating asymptomatic cases.

“All employees and residents who experience symptoms and anyone who may have a potential exposure through outside medical appointments or community exposure are quarantined and immediately tested.

“The veterans homes are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on all reported positive cases.”