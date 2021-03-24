250 people got the COVID vaccine with no appointment

Hundreds of people got vaccinated for COVID-19 without having to schedule an appointment on Wednesday, and 250 people can get it on Thursday at the Highlands Medical Center.

Wendi Raeuchle, Director of Marketing for Highlands Medical Center, told WAAY 31 they want it to be a good experience for people to get vaccinated. So, they've stopped putting people on a waitlist and are making the whole process quick and easy.

“I’d rather have it quick and simple than have to wait," said Tina Baigent.

Baigent was among the 250 people who got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. She's part of the newly eligible phase 1C of Alabama's vaccination plan. So, Baigent said she's glad Highlands Medical Center is giving vaccines on a first come first serve basis.

“Since I’m not over 65 I knew I’d have to wait a while and I just took precautions to not get COVID.”

If you're eligible for the COVID vaccine, all you have to do is show up to the vaccine clinic with your ID and insurance card if you have one.

Justin Thompson and his wife got their first dose on Wednesday. He said he's proud to be part of the solution in getting the virus under control.

“It was a relief to get our vaccine just to feel like we’re helping to keep our family safer and also others.”

The vaccine clinic's supply is limited and they're only giving it while supplies last, but Raeuchle said there's no need to get to the clinic super early.

“I think people are a little more comfortable that they are going to be able to find it and they are going to be able to get it, and as they see in the community that more people are getting it, they’re feeling a little more comfortable just to wait for it if they need to," she said.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.