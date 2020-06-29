23 residents, 9 employees test positive for coronavirus at Athens nursing home

Senior Rehab and Recovery Center in Athens confirmed on Monday that 23 residents and nine employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Wade Menefee, the facility’s director of nursing, said they took an aggressive approach to testing and tested all staff members and residents after the first positive case. He said that's more than 100 people who were tested and some of them were asymptomatic.

The residents are being treated in a dedicated coronavirus unit at the facility. Menefee said they had everything ready to go for that unit, so once the first case was confirmed, all they had to do was shuffle things around. The unit also has a dedicated staff.

Menefee said the facility has safety measures in effect, including residents being screened twice a day, employees being screened at the start of every shift and the National Guard visiting in April.

Employees who tested positive are following CDC guidelines before they return to work, Menefee said. He said residents who tested positive are being treated at the facility right now, and if their conditions get worse, residents and families can make the decision to move them to a hospital.

The facility was not able to tell us if anyone has been transferred to the hospital.