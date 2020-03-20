Clear
228 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The amount of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has increased to 228.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 2:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

There are now 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated its website Friday to reflect the increase.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Anderson County: 1

Blount County: 1

Bradley County: 1

Campbell County: 1

Cheatham County: 2

Cumberland County: 2

Davidson County: 101

Dickson County: 2

Dyer County: 1

Greene County: 1

Hamblen County: 1

Hamilton County: 5

Jefferson County: 1

Knox County: 3

Maury County: 1

Montgomery County: 3

Robertson County: 2

Rutherford County: 1

Sevier County: 1

Shelby County: 4

Sullivan County: 1

Sumner County: 11

Tipton County: 1

Washington County: 2

Williamson County: 35

Wilson County: 3

Out of TN: 40

Total: 228

