228 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

There are now 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated its website Friday to reflect the increase.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Anderson County: 1

Blount County: 1

Bradley County: 1

Campbell County: 1

Cheatham County: 2

Cumberland County: 2

Davidson County: 101

Dickson County: 2

Dyer County: 1

Greene County: 1

Hamblen County: 1

Hamilton County: 5

Jefferson County: 1

Knox County: 3

Maury County: 1

Montgomery County: 3

Robertson County: 2

Rutherford County: 1

Sevier County: 1

Shelby County: 4

Sullivan County: 1

Sumner County: 11

Tipton County: 1

Washington County: 2

Williamson County: 35

Wilson County: 3

Out of TN: 40

Total: 228

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter