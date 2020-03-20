There are now 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health updated its website Friday to reflect the increase.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Anderson County: 1
Blount County: 1
Bradley County: 1
Campbell County: 1
Cheatham County: 2
Cumberland County: 2
Davidson County: 101
Dickson County: 2
Dyer County: 1
Greene County: 1
Hamblen County: 1
Hamilton County: 5
Jefferson County: 1
Knox County: 3
Maury County: 1
Montgomery County: 3
Robertson County: 2
Rutherford County: 1
Sevier County: 1
Shelby County: 4
Sullivan County: 1
Sumner County: 11
Tipton County: 1
Washington County: 2
Williamson County: 35
Wilson County: 3
Out of TN: 40
Total: 228
Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- 228 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee
- 26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee
- 73 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee
- 154 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee
- Tennessee coronavirus cases double to 18
- 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
- 36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
- 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee, bringing state total to 7
- 2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee, bringing state total to 9