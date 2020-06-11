22,474 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,952 confirmed in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 22,474 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,925 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 750 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 116 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, seven in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 128 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 65 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, and eight in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 312
Baldwin County: 343
Barbour County: 214
Bibb County: 93
Blount County: 87
Bullock County: 253
Butler County: 484
Calhoun County: 184
Chambers County: 417
Cherokee County: 42
Chilton County: 121
Choctaw County: 162
Clarke County: 165
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 20
Coffee County: 260
Colbert County: 230
Conecuh County: 70
Coosa County: 43
Covington County: 98
Crenshaw County: 99
Cullman County: 220
Dale County: 149
Dallas County: 406
DeKalb County: 291
Elmore County: 471
Escambia County: 93
Etowah County: 287
Fayette County: 23
Franklin County: 652
Geneva County: 46
Greene County: 112
Hale County: 219
Henry County: 94
Houston County: 270
Jackson County: 107
Jefferson County: 2,250
Lamar County: 30
Lauderdale County: 207
Lawrence County: 60
Lee County: 625
Limestone County: 162
Lowndes County: 326
Macon County: 110
Madison County: 428
Marengo County: 200
Marion County: 129
Marshall County: 786
Mobile County: 2,593
Monroe County: 95
Montgomery County: 2,436
Morgan County: 477
Perry County: 56
Pickens County: 131
Pike County: 283
Randolph County: 137
Russell County: 250
Shelby County: 580
St. Clair County: 153
Sumter County: 253
Talladega County: 146
Tallapoosa County: 454
Tuscaloosa County: 1,070
Walker County: 500
Washington County: 84
Wilcox County: 190
Winston County: 106
Total: 22,474