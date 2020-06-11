Clear
22,474 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,952 confirmed in last 14 days

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 9:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 22,474 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,925 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 750 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 116 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, seven in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 128 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 65 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 11 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, and eight in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 312

Baldwin County: 343

Barbour County: 214

Bibb County: 93

Blount County: 87

Bullock County: 253

Butler County: 484

Calhoun County: 184

Chambers County: 417

Cherokee County: 42

Chilton County: 121

Choctaw County: 162

Clarke County: 165

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 20

Coffee County: 260

Colbert County: 230

Conecuh County: 70

Coosa County: 43

Covington County: 98

Crenshaw County: 99

Cullman County: 220

Dale County: 149

Dallas County: 406

DeKalb County: 291

Elmore County: 471

Escambia County: 93

Etowah County: 287

Fayette County: 23

Franklin County: 652

Geneva County: 46

Greene County: 112

Hale County: 219

Henry County: 94

Houston County: 270

Jackson County: 107

Jefferson County: 2,250

Lamar County: 30

Lauderdale County: 207

Lawrence County: 60

Lee County: 625

Limestone County: 162

Lowndes County: 326

Macon County: 110

Madison County: 428

Marengo County: 200

Marion County: 129

Marshall County: 786

Mobile County: 2,593

Monroe County: 95

Montgomery County: 2,436

Morgan County: 477

Perry County: 56

Pickens County: 131

Pike County: 283

Randolph County: 137

Russell County: 250

Shelby County: 580

St. Clair County: 153

Sumter County: 253

Talladega County: 146

Tallapoosa County: 454

Tuscaloosa County: 1,070

Walker County: 500

Washington County: 84

Wilcox County: 190

Winston County: 106

Total: 22,474

