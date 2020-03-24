242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

As of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 242 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There have been 2,321 people tested, and no deaths reported.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 1

Baldwin County: 4

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 5

Cullman County: 3

Elmore County: 8

Franklin County: 1

Houston County: 1

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 91

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 3

Lee County: 26

Limestone County: 4

Madison County: 21

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 6

Montgomery County: 9

Morgan County: 2

Shelby County: 27

St. Clair County: 4

Talladega County: 2

Tallapoosa County: 2

Tuscaloosa County: 10

Walker County: 5

Washington County: 1

Total: 242

