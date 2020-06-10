Clear

21,626 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,508 presumed recoveries

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 21,626 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,558 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 739 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 24 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 112 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, seven in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 127 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 61 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 10 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, and eight in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 295

Baldwin County: 331

Barbour County: 208

Bibb County: 89

Blount County: 79

Bullock County: 248

Butler County: 471

Calhoun County: 182

Chambers County: 401

Cherokee County: 42

Chilton County: 118

Choctaw County: 158

Clarke County: 163

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 19

Coffee County: 250

Colbert County: 219

Conecuh County: 64

Coosa County: 41

Covington County: 92

Crenshaw County: 96

Cullman County: 212

Dale County: 141

Dallas County: 375

DeKalb County: 278

Elmore County: 447

Escambia County: 91

Etowah County: 280

Fayette County: 23

Franklin County: 634

Geneva County: 46

Greene County: 107

Hale County: 210

Henry County: 93

Houston County: 259

Jackson County: 101

Jefferson County: 2,187

Lamar County: 30

Lauderdale County: 196

Lawrence County: 58

Lee County: 605

Limestone County: 151

Lowndes County: 307

Macon County: 105

Madison County: 413

Marengo County: 192

Marion County: 126

Marshall County: 764

Mobile County: 2,545

Monroe County: 79

Montgomery County: 2,545

Morgan County: 456

Perry County: 54

Pickens County: 128

Pike County: 266

Randolph County: 136

Russell County: 236

Shelby County: 567

St. Clair County: 149

Sumter County: 248

Talladega County: 140

Tallapoosa County: 451

Tuscaloosa County: 1,009

Walker County: 481

Washington County: 83

Wilcox County: 183

Winston County: 98

Total: 21,626

