21,626 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,508 presumed recoveries

As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 21,626 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,558 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 13,508 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 739 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Six in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 24 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 112 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, seven in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 127 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 61 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 10 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, and eight in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 295
Baldwin County: 331
Barbour County: 208
Bibb County: 89
Blount County: 79
Bullock County: 248
Butler County: 471
Calhoun County: 182
Chambers County: 401
Cherokee County: 42
Chilton County: 118
Choctaw County: 158
Clarke County: 163
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 19
Coffee County: 250
Colbert County: 219
Conecuh County: 64
Coosa County: 41
Covington County: 92
Crenshaw County: 96
Cullman County: 212
Dale County: 141
Dallas County: 375
DeKalb County: 278
Elmore County: 447
Escambia County: 91
Etowah County: 280
Fayette County: 23
Franklin County: 634
Geneva County: 46
Greene County: 107
Hale County: 210
Henry County: 93
Houston County: 259
Jackson County: 101
Jefferson County: 2,187
Lamar County: 30
Lauderdale County: 196
Lawrence County: 58
Lee County: 605
Limestone County: 151
Lowndes County: 307
Macon County: 105
Madison County: 413
Marengo County: 192
Marion County: 126
Marshall County: 764
Mobile County: 2,545
Monroe County: 79
Montgomery County: 2,545
Morgan County: 456
Perry County: 54
Pickens County: 128
Pike County: 266
Randolph County: 136
Russell County: 236
Shelby County: 567
St. Clair County: 149
Sumter County: 248
Talladega County: 140
Tallapoosa County: 451
Tuscaloosa County: 1,009
Walker County: 481
Washington County: 83
Wilcox County: 183
Winston County: 98
Total: 21,626