21,071 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,356 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 21,071 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,356 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 725 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Five in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 24 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, five in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 110 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 126 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 56 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, nine in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 282

Baldwin County: 325

Barbour County: 199

Bibb County: 85

Blount County: 75

Bullock County: 243

Butler County: 464

Calhoun County: 180

Chambers County: 391

Cherokee County: 42

Chilton County: 117

Choctaw County: 157

Clarke County: 161

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 19

Coffee County: 249

Colbert County: 216

Conecuh County: 55

Coosa County: 40

Covington County: 89

Crenshaw County: 89

Cullman County: 203

Dale County: 138

Dallas County: 353

DeKalb County: 276

Elmore County: 437

Escambia County: 88

Etowah County: 277

Fayette County: 21

Franklin County: 631

Geneva County: 46

Greene County: 102

Hale County: 209

Henry County: 89

Houston County: 253

Jackson County: 97

Jefferson County: 2,131

Lamar County: 29

Lauderdale County: 192

Lawrence County: 56

Lee County: 599

Limestone County: 144

Lowndes County: 298

Macon County: 104

Madison County: 397

Marengo County: 187

Marion County: 126

Marshall County: 752

Mobile County: 2,487

Monroe County: 68

Montgomery County: 2,221

Morgan County: 429

Perry County: 52

Pickens County: 126

Pike County: 259

Randolph County: 132

Russell County: 221

Shelby County: 560

St. Clair County: 141

Sumter County: 248

Talladega County: 136

Tallapoosa County: 448

Tuscaloosa County: 976

Walker County: 467

Washington County: 82

Wilcox County: 179

Winston County: 96

Total: 21,071

