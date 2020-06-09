21,071 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,356 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 21,071 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,356 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 725 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Five in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 24 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, five in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 110 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 126 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 56 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, nine in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, six in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 282
Baldwin County: 325
Barbour County: 199
Bibb County: 85
Blount County: 75
Bullock County: 243
Butler County: 464
Calhoun County: 180
Chambers County: 391
Cherokee County: 42
Chilton County: 117
Choctaw County: 157
Clarke County: 161
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 19
Coffee County: 249
Colbert County: 216
Conecuh County: 55
Coosa County: 40
Covington County: 89
Crenshaw County: 89
Cullman County: 203
Dale County: 138
Dallas County: 353
DeKalb County: 276
Elmore County: 437
Escambia County: 88
Etowah County: 277
Fayette County: 21
Franklin County: 631
Geneva County: 46
Greene County: 102
Hale County: 209
Henry County: 89
Houston County: 253
Jackson County: 97
Jefferson County: 2,131
Lamar County: 29
Lauderdale County: 192
Lawrence County: 56
Lee County: 599
Limestone County: 144
Lowndes County: 298
Macon County: 104
Madison County: 397
Marengo County: 187
Marion County: 126
Marshall County: 752
Mobile County: 2,487
Monroe County: 68
Montgomery County: 2,221
Morgan County: 429
Perry County: 52
Pickens County: 126
Pike County: 259
Randolph County: 132
Russell County: 221
Shelby County: 560
St. Clair County: 141
Sumter County: 248
Talladega County: 136
Tallapoosa County: 448
Tuscaloosa County: 976
Walker County: 467
Washington County: 82
Wilcox County: 179
Winston County: 96
Total: 21,071