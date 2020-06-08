20,590 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,467 in last 14 days

As of 9 p.m. Monday, June 8, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 20,590 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,467 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 714 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Five in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 24 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, four in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, four in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 109 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 124 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 54 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, nine in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, five in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 272

Baldwin County: 320

Barbour County: 197

Bibb County: 79

Blount County: 73

Bullock County: 238

Butler County: 455

Calhoun County: 178

Chambers County: 383

Cherokee County: 42

Chilton County: 111

Choctaw County: 156

Clarke County: 158

Clay County: 29

Cleburne County: 19

Coffee County: 248

Colbert County: 212

Conecuh County: 52

Coosa County: 40

Covington County: 88

Crenshaw County: 88

Cullman County: 199

Dale County: 135

Dallas County: 339

DeKalb County: 272

Elmore County: 427

Escambia County: 88

Etowah County: 276

Fayette County: 19

Franklin County: 625

Geneva County: 46

Greene County: 99

Hale County: 207

Henry County: 89

Houston County: 246

Jackson County: 94

Jefferson County: 2,078

Lamar County: 29

Lauderdale County: 188

Lawrence County: 55

Lee County: 594

Limestone County: 135

Lowndes County: 290

Macon County: 100

Madison County: 386

Marengo County: 187

Marion County: 126

Marshall County: 744

Mobile County: 2,461

Monroe County: 62

Montgomery County: 2,128

Morgan County: 395

Perry County: 50

Pickens County: 124

Pike County: 250

Randolph County: 132

Russell County: 212

Shelby County: 554

St. Clair County: 141

Sumter County: 247

Talladega County: 134

Tallapoosa County: 446

Tuscaloosa County: 936

Walker County: 460

Washington County: 79

Wilcox County: 173

Winston County: 95

Total: 20,590

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus