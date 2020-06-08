20,590 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,467 in last 14 days

As of 9 p.m. Monday, June 8, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 20,590 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,467 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 714 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Five in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 24 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, four in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, three in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, four in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, four in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 11 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 109 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 13 in Lowndes County, five in Macon County, five in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 124 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 54 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, nine in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 67 in Tallapoosa County, 23 in Tuscaloosa County, five in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 272
Baldwin County: 320
Barbour County: 197
Bibb County: 79
Blount County: 73
Bullock County: 238
Butler County: 455
Calhoun County: 178
Chambers County: 383
Cherokee County: 42
Chilton County: 111
Choctaw County: 156
Clarke County: 158
Clay County: 29
Cleburne County: 19
Coffee County: 248
Colbert County: 212
Conecuh County: 52
Coosa County: 40
Covington County: 88
Crenshaw County: 88
Cullman County: 199
Dale County: 135
Dallas County: 339
DeKalb County: 272
Elmore County: 427
Escambia County: 88
Etowah County: 276
Fayette County: 19
Franklin County: 625
Geneva County: 46
Greene County: 99
Hale County: 207
Henry County: 89
Houston County: 246
Jackson County: 94
Jefferson County: 2,078
Lamar County: 29
Lauderdale County: 188
Lawrence County: 55
Lee County: 594
Limestone County: 135
Lowndes County: 290
Macon County: 100
Madison County: 386
Marengo County: 187
Marion County: 126
Marshall County: 744
Mobile County: 2,461
Monroe County: 62
Montgomery County: 2,128
Morgan County: 395
Perry County: 50
Pickens County: 124
Pike County: 250
Randolph County: 132
Russell County: 212
Shelby County: 554
St. Clair County: 141
Sumter County: 247
Talladega County: 134
Tallapoosa County: 446
Tuscaloosa County: 936
Walker County: 460
Washington County: 79
Wilcox County: 173
Winston County: 95
Total: 20,590