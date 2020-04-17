203 coronavirus cases confirmed in Madison County

More than 200 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Madison County.

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,456 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. There are 203 cases in Madison County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 25

Baldwin County: 102

Barbour County: 14

Bibb County: 24

Blount County: 18

Bullock County: 8

Butler County: 13

Calhoun County: 63

Chambers County: 233

Cherokee County: 11

Chilton County: 37

Choctaw County: 13

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 51

Colbert County: 13

Conecuh County: 8

Coosa County: 20

Covington County: 19

Crenshaw County: 5

Cullman County: 44

Dale County: 14

Dallas County: 21

DeKalb County: 32

Elmore County: 54

Escambia County: 13

Etowah County: 87

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 17

Geneva County: 2

Greene County: 24

Hale County: 22

Henry County: 15

Houston County: 59

Jackson County: 32

Jefferson County: 634

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 22

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 295

Limestone County: 38

Lowndes County: 25

Macon County: 24

Madison County: 203

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 60

Marshall County: 117

Mobile County: 617

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 203

Morgan County: 45

Perry County: 8

Pickens County: 31

Pike County: 28

Randolph County: 47

Russell County: 35

St. Clair County: 50

Shelby County: 243

Sumter County: 31

Talladega County: 41

Tallapoosa County: 160

Tuscaloosa County: 141

Walker County: 83

Washington County: 13

Wilcox County: 40

Winston County: 9

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus