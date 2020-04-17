203 coronavirus cases confirmed in Madison County

More than 200 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Madison County.
As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,456 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. There are 203 cases in Madison County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 25
Baldwin County: 102
Barbour County: 14
Bibb County: 24
Blount County: 18
Bullock County: 8
Butler County: 13
Calhoun County: 63
Chambers County: 233
Cherokee County: 11
Chilton County: 37
Choctaw County: 13
Clarke County: 24
Clay County: 14
Cleburne County: 12
Coffee County: 51
Colbert County: 13
Conecuh County: 8
Coosa County: 20
Covington County: 19
Crenshaw County: 5
Cullman County: 44
Dale County: 14
Dallas County: 21
DeKalb County: 32
Elmore County: 54
Escambia County: 13
Etowah County: 87
Fayette County: 4
Franklin County: 17
Geneva County: 2
Greene County: 24
Hale County: 22
Henry County: 15
Houston County: 59
Jackson County: 32
Jefferson County: 634
Lamar County: 7
Lauderdale County: 22
Lawrence County: 8
Lee County: 295
Limestone County: 38
Lowndes County: 25
Macon County: 24
Madison County: 203
Marengo County: 24
Marion County: 60
Marshall County: 117
Mobile County: 617
Monroe County: 7
Montgomery County: 203
Morgan County: 45
Perry County: 8
Pickens County: 31
Pike County: 28
Randolph County: 47
Russell County: 35
St. Clair County: 50
Shelby County: 243
Sumter County: 31
Talladega County: 41
Tallapoosa County: 160
Tuscaloosa County: 141
Walker County: 83
Washington County: 13
Wilcox County: 40
Winston County: 9
