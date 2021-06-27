“It’s kind of like NASCAR on the water." Fans explain their experience at the 2021 HydroFest

The Guntersville Lake HydroFest wrapped up for 2021. People from across the country came to North Alabama for the boat racing event. Who doesn't love to see boats race across the water going about 200 mph?

People at HydroFest told WAAY 31 that they get an adrenaline rush watching the races.

“Definitely an adrenaline rush. A lot of that is hearing the power," said Scott Hill. "I love being around jet engines, around jet aircrafts, things like that. I work for a military contractor so hearing that kind of power just gets me going."

The 2021 Guntersville Lake HydroFest was the first time Hill saw a hydroplane in person. His great uncle used to race the Miss. Budweiser back in the 80's.

He now has a new respect for the sport.

“Just hearing the engines. Just hearing the power behind the boats and seeing how fast they can get and how tight they can corner, it’s really, really cool," he said.

David Mclean is also a first-timer at a hydroplane race.

“I was looking forward to it last year and got, I was pretty upset that it got canceled last year due to the COVID, but as soon as I found out they were having it this year, I jumped on tickets," said Mclean.

What's his first impression of the Unlimited Hydroplane races?

“It’s kind of like NASCAR on the water," laughed Mclean.

He said his favorite part was seeing the boats race across the water going about 200 mph.

“It’s right here, it’s right up in your face. I mean you’re only, what, 100 feet away from the boats,” said Mclean.

Whether they've seen numerous hydroplane races or it as their first time, people at the Guntersville Lake HydroFest told WAAY 31 it's an experience like no other.