The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reports.
Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, said Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are being pushed back, likely to 2021, according to USA Today.
Related Content
- 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
- Events cancelled, postponed in North Alabama due to coronavirus
- Torch Technologies postpones Huntsville ribbon cutting due to concerns about coronavirus
- Decatur postpones State of the City Address due to coronavirus concerns
- Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial postponed due to coronavirus cancellations
- Several cities, counties holding news conferences regarding coronavirus pandemic
- Huntsville restaurants faced with uncertainty amid coronavirus pandemic
- Manna House hopes to remain open during coronavirus pandemic
- President Trump works to steady nation over coronavirus pandemic
- How to help small businesses during coronavirus pandemic
Scroll for more content...