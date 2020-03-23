Clear
2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reports.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:54 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, said Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are being pushed back, likely to 2021, according to USA Today.

