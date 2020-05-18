2020 Jackson County Spring Carnival cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Jackson County Spring Carnival is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jackson County Fair Association made the announcement on Monday in a Facebook post. The event was scheduled for May 19 to May 23.
The association included this statement in the post:
"This was not an easy decision to make, as we have presented the Spring Carnival on the Jackson County Veterans Fairgrounds in Scottsboro annually since 1998 but we believe it is the best interest of everyone considering the present Coronavirus circumstances. The health and safety of our patrons, our Midway crew and our volunteers are our priorities.
So for now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other and follow all the recommendations established by the authorities."
