2020 Huntsville City Classic basketball tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

This year’s Huntsville City Classic is cancelled due to coronavirus.
The annual high school basketball tournament was first held in 1983.
Huntsville City Classic tweeted “In an effort to protect all of our players, coaches, officials, and fans, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Huntsville City Classic. We look forward to hosting the tournament again next year! Stay safe and Merry Christmas!”
— Huntsville City Classic (@HSVCityClassic) December 15, 2020