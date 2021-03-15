20% of Alabama school employees have been vaccinated against coronavirus

The state superintendent says around 20% of Alabama school employees have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Right now, there is no way to officially track the numbers because of privacy laws, but Dr. Eric Mackey says they've been adding it up from reports at vaccine clinics.

He says more than 20,000 teachers and employees have gotten the vaccine. More are scheduled to get it in the next few weeks putting Alabama on track to meet President Joe Biden's goal to get one shot in all teachers by the end of the month.

"Most of our teachers would have had access by the end of the month. I can't say that every single person will. We obviously are trying to track that from week to week, but we will be pretty close, and that's certainly our goal," Dr. Mackey said.