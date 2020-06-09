2 teachers, student at University of North Alabama test positive for coronavirus

The University of North Alabama says two employees and one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The university says they have stayed in quarantine since their positive test results. It issued this statement on Tuesday:

The University of North Alabama has determined that two employees as well as one student have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals have remained in quarantine since their diagnosis, and safety precautions are being taken in order to prevent the spread of the disease to others on campus and in the community.

“We have had measures in place for some time in the event that this would occur on campus,” said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, Vice President for Student Affairs and chair of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. “We have done contact tracing with others these individuals might have encountered during their limited time on campus, and our Student Health Services is monitoring them closely and following up with them to ensure their recovery.”

UNA shifted to an online/distance learning environment on March 16 in the wake of measures being taken at the federal and state levels in order to stem the tide of COVID-19 transmission. Since then, faculty and staff have operated remotely with limited access to campus buildings. The University is on track, however, to welcome students to campus for Fall 2020 with social distancing and other safety measures in place.