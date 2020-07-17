2 more Limestone Correctional Facility staff members in Harvest test positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Friday that two more staff members at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest have tested positive for coronavirus.

This puts the number of staff members who have tested positive at the facility at four.

The department says the employees self-quarantined.

Also Friday, the corrections department said staff members at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center, Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, and Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore also tested positive.

Two staff members tested positive at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The department says it is working to determine if the staff members had any contact with other employees or inmates.

Also from the corrections department:

Ninety-seven coronavirus cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred thirty-four staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC has confirmed that five (5) additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 16:

Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs, Alabama) – two (2) inmates

Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – one (1) inmate

St. Clair Correctional Facility (Springville, Alabama) – two (2) inmates

Newly identified positive cases outlined above include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where the newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.

One hundred forty-six total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, 100 of which remain active.