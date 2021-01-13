2 employees, 1 student test positive for coronavirus in Fayetteville City Schools

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Wednesday that two employees at Ralph Askins School and one student at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

Wednesday’s announcement says “Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home.”

Find more information about the coronavirus pandemic’s local impact here.