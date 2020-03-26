2 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites open in Jackson County

There are two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites open in Jackson County for the next few days.

The first is at Scottsboro Junior High School on Heroes Drive. It will be open from now until March 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This testing site requires a physician's order.

The other site will be at Scottsboro High School on Highway 72. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This testing site does not require a physician's order.