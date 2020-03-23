2 buildings on Redstone Arsenal set to reopen after closing due to coronavirus

Two buildings on Redstone Arsenal are expected to open back up Monday after closing because of the coronavirus.

So far, we know of three employees on the arsenal who have tested positive for the virus.

The most recent employee's last day at work was March 17, and right now, the employee is at home. That employee works for Army Contracting Command at the Sparkman Complex on the arsenal.

Over the weekend, crews deep cleaned the first floor of the building. Now, all non-essential employees are working from home. On Monday, essential employees are allowed to come back to work.

Also, on Monday, the Fox Army Health Center pharmacy is opening back up. It closed last week after an employee who worked there tested positive for coronavirus.

