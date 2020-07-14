2 Alabama A&M employees quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus

Two employees of Alabama A&M University are quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

Alabama A&M University officials were notified on Monday, July 13, 2020, that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The test results were provided to the employees on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11. Both employees are doing well and are now in self-quarantine, while contact tracing procedures have begun.

While the University has not fully transitioned employees back to the physical campus, the appropriate building managers and supervisors have been notified to ensure that possible impacted areas remain isolated until a negative test is received. The University's custodial contractor, Aramark Facilities, has also been notified and is scheduling a deep cleansing of areas that may have been impacted.

University officials continue to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to address COVID-19 concerns. The University asks that all employees remain vigilante by following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.