1st coronavirus case confirmed in Morgan County; Limestone County gets 2nd case

Morgan County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus. Limestone County has a second confirmed case.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its numbers Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

There are 21 cases confirmed in Madison County, two in Cullman, one in Franklin, one in Jackson and three in Lauderdale.

Overall, there are 215 cases confirmed in Alabama. There have been 2,321 people tested and no deaths reported.

