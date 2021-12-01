1st case of omicron variant identified in US

A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread.

The California and San Francisco departments of public health confirmed the case, according to a release Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The individual was a traveler who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, with the CDC adding the individual was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms.

Their return to the U.S. from South Africa came days before the World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern and about a week before the U.S. did. The CDC said it "has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant and ... will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more."

Clusters of cases have been identified in about two dozen other nations.