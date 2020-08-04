199 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Huntsville Hospital system facilities

Huntsville Hospital Health System says it is treating 199 inpatients who have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Aug. 4.

Of those, 65 are in an Intensive Care Unit and 35 are on ventilators.

Also out of that 199, 111 are inpatients in Madison County. Of those, 36 are in ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

Here’s the breakdown of the number of coronavirus inpatients in all Huntsville Hospital Health System facilities in North Alabama:

Huntsville Hospital and Women and Children’s: 95

Madison Hospital: 16

Athens-Limestone Hospital: 10

Decatur Morgan Hospital: 26

Helen Keller Hospital: 23

Red Bay Hospital: 2

Marshall Medical Center North: 8

Marshall Medical Center South: 19