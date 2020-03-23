196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 167 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, including one new case in Madison County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 3

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 2

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Franklin County: 1

Houston County: 1

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 86

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 3

Lee County: 19

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 21

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 4

Shelby County: 22

St. Clair County: 3

Talladega County: 1

Tallapoosa County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 9

Walker County: 3

Washington County: 1

Total: 196

No deaths have been reported.

1,832 people have been tested.