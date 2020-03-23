Clear
BREAKING NEWS 196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

No deaths have been reported.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 4:34 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 167 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, including one new case in Madison County. 

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 3

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 2

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Franklin County: 1

Houston County: 1

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 86

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 3

Lee County: 19

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 21

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 4

Shelby County: 22

St. Clair County: 3

Talladega County: 1

Tallapoosa County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 9

Walker County: 3

Washington County: 1

Total: 196

No deaths have been reported.

1,832 people have been tested. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events