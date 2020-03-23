As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 167 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, including one new case in Madison County.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Baldwin County: 3
Calhoun County: 2
Chambers County: 2
Cullman County: 2
Elmore County: 6
Franklin County: 1
Houston County: 1
Jackson County: 1
Jefferson County: 86
Lamar County: 1
Lauderdale County: 3
Lee County: 19
Limestone County: 1
Madison County: 21
Marion County: 1
Mobile County: 2
Montgomery County: 4
Shelby County: 22
St. Clair County: 3
Talladega County: 1
Tallapoosa County: 1
Tuscaloosa County: 9
Walker County: 3
Washington County: 1
Total: 196
No deaths have been reported.
1,832 people have been tested.
Related Content
- 196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
- 36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 167 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- Alabama's first coronavirus case confirmed in Montgomery County
- Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases
- 39 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama
- 46 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama
- Alabama now has 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus
- UPDATE; Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Scroll for more content...