19,073 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,310 in last 14 days

As of 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 19,073 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,310 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 672 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Five in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, seven in Bullock County, 21 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, nine in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 10 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 105 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 12 in Lowndes County, four in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 123 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 44 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, five in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, nine in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 16 in Tuscaloosa County, three in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 248
Baldwin County: 296
Barbour County: 183
Bibb County: 76
Blount County: 64
Bullock County: 219
Butler County: 431
Calhoun County: 169
Chambers County: 363
Cherokee County: 38
Chilton County: 108
Choctaw County: 153
Clarke County: 149
Clay County: 28
Cleburne County: 15
Coffee County: 240
Colbert County: 197
Conecuh County: 42
Coosa County: 40
Covington County: 83
Crenshaw County: 80
Cullman County: 163
Dale County: 125
Dallas County: 296
DeKalb County: 260
Elmore County: 381
Escambia County: 79
Etowah County: 265
Fayette County: 16
Franklin County: 593
Geneva County: 45
Greene County: 95
Hale County: 192
Henry County: 84
Houston County: 227
Jackson County: 86
Jefferson County: 1,927
Lamar County: 28
Lauderdale County: 175
Lawrence County: 51
Lee County: 563
Limestone County: 110
Lowndes County: 269
Macon County: 94
Madison County: 359
Marengo County: 179
Marion County: 125
Marshall County: 714
Mobile County: 2,341
Monroe County: 49
Montgomery County: 1,905
Morgan County: 314
Perry County: 43
Pickens County: 121
Pike County: 223
Randolph County: 128
Russell County: 187
Shelby County: 536
St. Clair County: 137
Sumter County: 236
Talladega County: 121
Tallapoosa County: 435
Tuscaloosa County: 853
Walker County: 397
Washington County: 74
Wilcox County: 158
Winston County: 92
Total: 19,073