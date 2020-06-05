19,073 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,310 in last 14 days

As of 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 19,073 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,310 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 672 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Five in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, seven in Bullock County, 21 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, nine in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 10 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 105 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 12 in Lowndes County, four in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 123 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 44 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, five in Pickens County, one in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, nine in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 16 in Tuscaloosa County, three in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 248

Baldwin County: 296

Barbour County: 183

Bibb County: 76

Blount County: 64

Bullock County: 219

Butler County: 431

Calhoun County: 169

Chambers County: 363

Cherokee County: 38

Chilton County: 108

Choctaw County: 153

Clarke County: 149

Clay County: 28

Cleburne County: 15

Coffee County: 240

Colbert County: 197

Conecuh County: 42

Coosa County: 40

Covington County: 83

Crenshaw County: 80

Cullman County: 163

Dale County: 125

Dallas County: 296

DeKalb County: 260

Elmore County: 381

Escambia County: 79

Etowah County: 265

Fayette County: 16

Franklin County: 593

Geneva County: 45

Greene County: 95

Hale County: 192

Henry County: 84

Houston County: 227

Jackson County: 86

Jefferson County: 1,927

Lamar County: 28

Lauderdale County: 175

Lawrence County: 51

Lee County: 563

Limestone County: 110

Lowndes County: 269

Macon County: 94

Madison County: 359

Marengo County: 179

Marion County: 125

Marshall County: 714

Mobile County: 2,341

Monroe County: 49

Montgomery County: 1,905

Morgan County: 314

Perry County: 43

Pickens County: 121

Pike County: 223

Randolph County: 128

Russell County: 187

Shelby County: 536

St. Clair County: 137

Sumter County: 236

Talladega County: 121

Tallapoosa County: 435

Tuscaloosa County: 853

Walker County: 397

Washington County: 74

Wilcox County: 158

Winston County: 92

Total: 19,073

