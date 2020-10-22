19 coronavirus cases confirmed among inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Thursday confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases among inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.

The department said the cases were confirmed during its expanded testing effort at the facility in Harvest, the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery and Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka. It says these facilities house large numbers of medically vulnerable inmates.

No new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed among the 140 staff members who voluntarily participated in the testing.

Along with the new cases at Limestone County Correction Facility, four new cases were confirmed among inmates at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women.

In total, 1,956 inmates voluntarily participated in the testing.