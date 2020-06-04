18,766 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 11,395 presumed recoveries

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 18,766 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,369 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 651 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, six in Bullock County, 18 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, eight in Franklin County, four in Greene County, nine in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 103 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 12 in Lowndes County, four in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 118 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 43 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, five in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, seven in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 16 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 241
Baldwin County: 293
Barbour County: 177
Bibb County: 76
Blount County: 63
Bullock County: 217
Butler County: 421
Calhoun County: 167
Chambers County: 360
Cherokee County: 38
Chilton County: 107
Choctaw County: 153
Clarke County: 149
Clay County: 28
Cleburne County: 15
Coffee County: 239
Colbert County: 190
Conecuh County: 41
Coosa County: 40
Covington County: 82
Crenshaw County: 78
Cullman County: 152
Dale County: 124
Dallas County: 292
DeKalb County: 257
Elmore County: 374
Escambia County: 75
Etowah County: 263
Fayette County: 16
Franklin County: 585
Geneva County: 44
Greene County: 95
Hale County: 185
Henry County: 82
Houston County: 226
Jackson County: 83
Jefferson County: 1,901
Lamar County: 28
Lauderdale County: 172
Lawrence County: 51
Lee County: 562
Limestone County: 108
Lowndes County: 265
Macon County: 93
Madison County: 353
Marengo County: 175
Marion County: 124
Marshall County: 708
Mobile County: 2,321
Monroe County: 46
Montgomery County: 1,858
Morgan County: 302
Perry County: 43
Pickens County: 120
Pike County: 212
Randolph County: 128
Russell County: 181
Shelby County: 528
St. Clair County: 135
Sumter County: 228
Talladega County: 119
Tallapoosa County: 434
Tuscaloosa County: 836
Walker County: 386
Washington County: 73
Wilcox County: 157
Winston County: 91
Total: 18,766