18,766 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 11,395 presumed recoveries

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 18,766 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,369 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 651 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, six in Bullock County, 18 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, eight in Franklin County, four in Greene County, nine in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 103 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 12 in Lowndes County, four in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 118 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 43 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, five in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, seven in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 16 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 241

Baldwin County: 293

Barbour County: 177

Bibb County: 76

Blount County: 63

Bullock County: 217

Butler County: 421

Calhoun County: 167

Chambers County: 360

Cherokee County: 38

Chilton County: 107

Choctaw County: 153

Clarke County: 149

Clay County: 28

Cleburne County: 15

Coffee County: 239

Colbert County: 190

Conecuh County: 41

Coosa County: 40

Covington County: 82

Crenshaw County: 78

Cullman County: 152

Dale County: 124

Dallas County: 292

DeKalb County: 257

Elmore County: 374

Escambia County: 75

Etowah County: 263

Fayette County: 16

Franklin County: 585

Geneva County: 44

Greene County: 95

Hale County: 185

Henry County: 82

Houston County: 226

Jackson County: 83

Jefferson County: 1,901

Lamar County: 28

Lauderdale County: 172

Lawrence County: 51

Lee County: 562

Limestone County: 108

Lowndes County: 265

Macon County: 93

Madison County: 353

Marengo County: 175

Marion County: 124

Marshall County: 708

Mobile County: 2,321

Monroe County: 46

Montgomery County: 1,858

Morgan County: 302

Perry County: 43

Pickens County: 120

Pike County: 212

Randolph County: 128

Russell County: 181

Shelby County: 528

St. Clair County: 135

Sumter County: 228

Talladega County: 119

Tallapoosa County: 434

Tuscaloosa County: 836

Walker County: 386

Washington County: 73

Wilcox County: 157

Winston County: 91

Total: 18,766

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus