18,474 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,837 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 18,474 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5668 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 651 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, six in Bullock County, 18 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, eight in Franklin County, four in Greene County, nine in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 103 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 12 in Lowndes County, four in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 118 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 43 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, five in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, seven in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 16 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 239
Baldwin County: 292
Barbour County: 175
Bibb County: 76
Blount County: 63
Bullock County: 213
Butler County: 416
Calhoun County: 165
Chambers County: 358
Cherokee County: 38
Chilton County: 104
Choctaw County: 153
Clarke County: 148
Clay County: 28
Cleburne County: 15
Coffee County: 238
Colbert County: 187
Conecuh County: 41
Coosa County: 40
Covington County: 81
Crenshaw County: 78
Cullman County: 150
Dale County: 123
Dallas County: 282
DeKalb County: 256
Elmore County: 373
Escambia County: 74
Etowah County: 261
Fayette County: 16
Franklin County: 576
Geneva County: 43
Greene County: 95
Hale County: 178
Henry County: 81
Houston County: 223
Jackson County: 83
Jefferson County: 1,882
Lamar County: 26
Lauderdale County: 167
Lawrence County: 51
Lee County: 552
Limestone County: 108
Lowndes County: 255
Macon County: 86
Madison County: 344
Marengo County: 174
Marion County: 124
Marshall County: 705
Mobile County: 2,283
Monroe County: 44
Montgomery County: 1,802
Morgan County: 297
Perry County: 42
Pickens County: 121
Pike County: 208
Randolph County: 128
Russell County: 177
Shelby County: 522
St. Clair County: 131
Sumter County: 226
Talladega County: 117
Tallapoosa County: 431
Tuscaloosa County: 816
Walker County: 378
Washington County: 72
Wilcox County: 152
Winston County: 91
Total: 18,474