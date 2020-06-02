18,474 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,837 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 18,474 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5668 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 651 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, six in Bullock County, 18 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, 10 in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, nine in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, eight in Franklin County, four in Greene County, nine in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 103 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 34 in Lee County, 12 in Lowndes County, four in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 118 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 43 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, five in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, seven in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 66 in Tallapoosa County, 16 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 239

Baldwin County: 292

Barbour County: 175

Bibb County: 76

Blount County: 63

Bullock County: 213

Butler County: 416

Calhoun County: 165

Chambers County: 358

Cherokee County: 38

Chilton County: 104

Choctaw County: 153

Clarke County: 148

Clay County: 28

Cleburne County: 15

Coffee County: 238

Colbert County: 187

Conecuh County: 41

Coosa County: 40

Covington County: 81

Crenshaw County: 78

Cullman County: 150

Dale County: 123

Dallas County: 282

DeKalb County: 256

Elmore County: 373

Escambia County: 74

Etowah County: 261

Fayette County: 16

Franklin County: 576

Geneva County: 43

Greene County: 95

Hale County: 178

Henry County: 81

Houston County: 223

Jackson County: 83

Jefferson County: 1,882

Lamar County: 26

Lauderdale County: 167

Lawrence County: 51

Lee County: 552

Limestone County: 108

Lowndes County: 255

Macon County: 86

Madison County: 344

Marengo County: 174

Marion County: 124

Marshall County: 705

Mobile County: 2,283

Monroe County: 44

Montgomery County: 1,802

Morgan County: 297

Perry County: 42

Pickens County: 121

Pike County: 208

Randolph County: 128

Russell County: 177

Shelby County: 522

St. Clair County: 131

Sumter County: 226

Talladega County: 117

Tallapoosa County: 431

Tuscaloosa County: 816

Walker County: 378

Washington County: 72

Wilcox County: 152

Winston County: 91

Total: 18,474

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus