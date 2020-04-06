1,841 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 6, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,841 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 31 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state, five in Chambers County, two in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, four in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, five in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 12

Baldwin County: 34

Barbour County: 2

Bibb County: 7

Blount County: 10

Bullock County: 2

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 24

Chambers County: 90

Cherokee County: 6

Chilton County: 18

Choctaw County: 5

Clarke County: 9

Clay County: 9

Cleburne County: 7

Coffee County: 7

Colbert County: 6

Conecuh County: 2

Coosa County: 7

Covington County: 4

Crenshaw County: 2

Cullman County: 15

Dale County: 2

Dallas County: 7

DeKalb County: 14

Elmore County: 19

Escambia County: 3

Etowah County: 36

Fayette County: 1

Franklin County: 6

Greene County: 6

Hale County: 3

Henry County: 3

Houston County: 20

Jackson County: 14

Jefferson County: 418

Lamar County: 3

Lauderdale County: 16

Lawrence County: 6

Lee County: 110

Limestone County: 32

Lowndes County: 6

Macon County: 5

Madison County: 137

Marengo County: 13

Marion County: 19

Marshall County: 26

Mobile County: 127

Monroe County: 5

Montgomery County: 71

Morgan County: 27

Perry County: 1

Pickens County: 12

Pike County: 14

Randolph County: 11

Russell County: 10

St. Clair County: 28

Shelby County: 145

Sumter County: 7

Talladega County: 20

Tallapoosa County: 30

Tuscaloosa County: 60

Walker County: 49

Washington County: 5

Wilcox County: 12

Winston County: 3

Total: 1,841

