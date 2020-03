17th case of coronavirus confirmed in Madison County

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the county’s total to 17.

Also, in North Alabama, there is one confirmed case in Jackson County, two in Lauderdale and one in Limestone.

In total, there are 167 cases confirmed in Alabama. There have been 1,832 people tested.

