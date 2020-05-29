17,031 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,668 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 17,031 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5668 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 610 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, four in Bullock County, 16 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, eight in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, seven in Franklin County, four in Greene County, eight in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 102 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 11 in Lowndes County, three in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 114 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 38 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 64 in Tallapoosa County, 14 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 212
Baldwin County: 282
Barbour County: 147
Bibb County: 71
Blount County: 60
Bullock County: 201
Butler County: 396
Calhoun County: 153
Chambers County: 352
Cherokee County: 36
Chilton County: 99
Choctaw County: 149
Clarke County: 134
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 14
Coffee County: 226
Colbert County: 165
Conecuh County: 38
Coosa County: 38
Covington County: 77
Crenshaw County: 73
Cullman County: 114
Dale County: 106
Dallas County: 255
DeKalb County: 243
Elmore County: 323
Escambia County: 57
Etowah County: 247
Fayette County: 13
Franklin County: 540
Geneva County: 39
Greene County: 93
Hale County: 157
Henry County: 73
Houston County: 204
Jackson County: 76
Jefferson County: 1,744
Lamar County: 23
Lauderdale County: 156
Lawrence County: 48
Lee County: 536
Limestone County: 92
Lowndes County: 227
Macon County: 72
Madison County: 324
Marengo County: 160
Marion County: 120
Marshall County: 681
Mobile County: 2,162
Monroe County: 36
Montgomery County: 1,590
Morgan County: 244
Perry County: 35
Pickens County: 109
Pike County: 191
Randolph County: 125
Russell County: 162
Shelby County: 497
St. Clair County: 118
Sumter County: 216
Talladega County: 106
Tallapoosa County: 422
Tuscaloosa County: 720
Walker County: 330
Washington County: 67
Wilcox County: 141
Winston County: 87
Total: 17,031