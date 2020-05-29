17,031 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,668 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 17,031 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5668 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 610 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, four in Bullock County, 16 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, eight in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, seven in Franklin County, four in Greene County, eight in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 102 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 11 in Lowndes County, three in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 114 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 38 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 64 in Tallapoosa County, 14 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 212

Baldwin County: 282

Barbour County: 147

Bibb County: 71

Blount County: 60

Bullock County: 201

Butler County: 396

Calhoun County: 153

Chambers County: 352

Cherokee County: 36

Chilton County: 99

Choctaw County: 149

Clarke County: 134

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 14

Coffee County: 226

Colbert County: 165

Conecuh County: 38

Coosa County: 38

Covington County: 77

Crenshaw County: 73

Cullman County: 114

Dale County: 106

Dallas County: 255

DeKalb County: 243

Elmore County: 323

Escambia County: 57

Etowah County: 247

Fayette County: 13

Franklin County: 540

Geneva County: 39

Greene County: 93

Hale County: 157

Henry County: 73

Houston County: 204

Jackson County: 76

Jefferson County: 1,744

Lamar County: 23

Lauderdale County: 156

Lawrence County: 48

Lee County: 536

Limestone County: 92

Lowndes County: 227

Macon County: 72

Madison County: 324

Marengo County: 160

Marion County: 120

Marshall County: 681

Mobile County: 2,162

Monroe County: 36

Montgomery County: 1,590

Morgan County: 244

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 109

Pike County: 191

Randolph County: 125

Russell County: 162

Shelby County: 497

St. Clair County: 118

Sumter County: 216

Talladega County: 106

Tallapoosa County: 422

Tuscaloosa County: 720

Walker County: 330

Washington County: 67

Wilcox County: 141

Winston County: 87

Total: 17,031

