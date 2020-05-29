Clear

17,031 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,668 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 29, 2020 9:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 17,031 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5668 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 610 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, four in Bullock County, 16 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, three in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, eight in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, seven in Franklin County, four in Greene County, eight in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 102 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 11 in Lowndes County, three in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 114 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 38 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 64 in Tallapoosa County, 14 in Tuscaloosa County, two in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 212

Baldwin County: 282

Barbour County: 147

Bibb County: 71

Blount County: 60

Bullock County: 201

Butler County: 396

Calhoun County: 153

Chambers County: 352

Cherokee County: 36

Chilton County: 99

Choctaw County: 149

Clarke County: 134

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 14

Coffee County: 226

Colbert County: 165

Conecuh County: 38

Coosa County: 38

Covington County: 77

Crenshaw County: 73

Cullman County: 114

Dale County: 106

Dallas County: 255

DeKalb County: 243

Elmore County: 323

Escambia County: 57

Etowah County: 247

Fayette County: 13

Franklin County: 540

Geneva County: 39

Greene County: 93

Hale County: 157

Henry County: 73

Houston County: 204

Jackson County: 76

Jefferson County: 1,744

Lamar County: 23

Lauderdale County: 156

Lawrence County: 48

Lee County: 536

Limestone County: 92

Lowndes County: 227

Macon County: 72

Madison County: 324

Marengo County: 160

Marion County: 120

Marshall County: 681

Mobile County: 2,162

Monroe County: 36

Montgomery County: 1,590

Morgan County: 244

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 109

Pike County: 191

Randolph County: 125

Russell County: 162

Shelby County: 497

St. Clair County: 118

Sumter County: 216

Talladega County: 106

Tallapoosa County: 422

Tuscaloosa County: 720

Walker County: 330

Washington County: 67

Wilcox County: 141

Winston County: 87

Total: 17,031

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17031

Reported Deaths: 610
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2162114
Jefferson1744102
Montgomery159038
Tuscaloosa72014
Marshall6819
Franklin5407
Lee53632
Shelby49719
Tallapoosa42264
Butler39616
Chambers35224
Walker3302
Madison3244
Elmore3237
Baldwin2829
Dallas2553
Etowah24711
Morgan2441
DeKalb2433
Lowndes22711
Coffee2261
Sumter2166
Autauga2123
Houston2044
Bullock2014
Pike1910
Colbert1652
Russell1620
Marengo1606
Hale1578
Lauderdale1562
Calhoun1533
Choctaw1498
Barbour1471
Wilcox1417
Clarke1342
Randolph1257
Marion12011
St. Clair1181
Cullman1140
Pickens1094
Dale1060
Talladega1063
Chilton991
Greene934
Limestone920
Winston870
Covington771
Jackson762
Crenshaw733
Henry732
Macon723
Bibb711
Washington676
Blount601
Escambia573
Lawrence480
Geneva390
Coosa381
Conecuh381
Cherokee363
Monroe362
Perry350
Clay272
Lamar230
Cleburne141
Fayette130
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22063

Reported Deaths: 361
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson496860
Shelby4823110
Trousdale13934
Rutherford116222
Sumner85845
Hamilton75315
Bledsoe6081
Williamson54210
Putnam4656
Robertson4493
Tipton4373
Lake4130
Wilson3898
Out of TN3794
Knox3665
Bedford2834
Montgomery2623
Rhea2090
Hardeman1950
Madison1752
Loudon1420
McMinn13614
Macon1303
Cheatham1180
Bradley1131
Fayette1122
Cumberland1111
Dickson1100
Blount893
Maury880
Sevier802
Washington750
Coffee700
Unassigned670
Wayne630
Gibson621
Monroe612
Sullivan602
Hickman570
Lauderdale561
Franklin511
Dyer500
Greene492
Marion391
Anderson391
DeKalb370
Hamblen342
Smith321
Hawkins322
Grundy321
White310
Marshall311
Haywood302
Henry300
Obion301
Lawrence290
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cocke200
Carter191
Perry170
Morgan170
Cannon170
Jackson170
Campbell171
Roane160
Johnson160
Crockett162
Sequatchie150
Henderson150
Polk150
Humphreys131
Chester120
Fentress120
McNairy120
Scott120
Giles120
Hardin122
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Benton71
Clay70
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Unicoi40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events