167 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 167 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, including one new case in Madison County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Chambers County: 2

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 79

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 2

Lee County: 17

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 17

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 3

Shelby County: 17

St. Clair County: 3

Talladega County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 7

Walker County: 1

Washington County: 1

Total: 167

No deaths have been reported.

1,832 people have been tested.