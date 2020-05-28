16,530 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,444 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 16,530 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,444 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 591 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 13 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, sight in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, seven in Franklin County, four in Greene County, seven in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 100 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 112 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 34 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 64 in Tallapoosa County, 13 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 205

Baldwin County: 281

Barbour County: 132

Bibb County: 71

Blount County: 58

Bullock County: 183

Butler County: 392

Calhoun County: 152

Chambers County: 349

Cherokee County: 34

Chilton County: 97

Choctaw County: 148

Clarke County: 129

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 224

Colbert County: 161

Conecuh County: 35

Coosa County: 35

Covington County: 77

Crenshaw County: 72

Cullman County: 96

Dale County: 99

Dallas County: 244

DeKalb County: 241

Elmore County: 313

Escambia County: 49

Etowah County: 244

Fayette County: 13

Franklin County: 514

Geneva County: 40

Greene County: 92

Hale County: 151

Henry County: 71

Houston County: 188

Jackson County: 75

Jefferson County: 1,712

Lamar County: 21

Lauderdale County: 153

Lawrence County: 46

Lee County: 533

Limestone County: 87

Lowndes County: 222

Macon County: 71

Madison County: 318

Marengo County: 155

Marion County: 119

Marshall County: 668

Mobile County: 2,124

Monroe County: 35

Montgomery County: 1,541

Morgan County: 231

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 101

Pike County: 179

Randolph County: 125

Russell County: 159

Shelby County: 484

St. Clair County: 116

Sumter County: 213

Talladega County: 100

Tallapoosa County: 418

Tuscaloosa County: 678

Walker County: 299

Washington County: 66

Wilcox County: 134

Winston County: 82

Total: 16,530

