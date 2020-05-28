16,530 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,444 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 16,530 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,444 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 591 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 13 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, sight in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, seven in Franklin County, four in Greene County, seven in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 100 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 112 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 34 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 64 in Tallapoosa County, 13 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 205
Baldwin County: 281
Barbour County: 132
Bibb County: 71
Blount County: 58
Bullock County: 183
Butler County: 392
Calhoun County: 152
Chambers County: 349
Cherokee County: 34
Chilton County: 97
Choctaw County: 148
Clarke County: 129
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 224
Colbert County: 161
Conecuh County: 35
Coosa County: 35
Covington County: 77
Crenshaw County: 72
Cullman County: 96
Dale County: 99
Dallas County: 244
DeKalb County: 241
Elmore County: 313
Escambia County: 49
Etowah County: 244
Fayette County: 13
Franklin County: 514
Geneva County: 40
Greene County: 92
Hale County: 151
Henry County: 71
Houston County: 188
Jackson County: 75
Jefferson County: 1,712
Lamar County: 21
Lauderdale County: 153
Lawrence County: 46
Lee County: 533
Limestone County: 87
Lowndes County: 222
Macon County: 71
Madison County: 318
Marengo County: 155
Marion County: 119
Marshall County: 668
Mobile County: 2,124
Monroe County: 35
Montgomery County: 1,541
Morgan County: 231
Perry County: 35
Pickens County: 101
Pike County: 179
Randolph County: 125
Russell County: 159
Shelby County: 484
St. Clair County: 116
Sumter County: 213
Talladega County: 100
Tallapoosa County: 418
Tuscaloosa County: 678
Walker County: 299
Washington County: 66
Wilcox County: 134
Winston County: 82
Total: 16,530