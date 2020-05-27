16,032 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,355 presumed recoveries

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 16,032 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 5,288 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 583 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 13 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, seven in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, six in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 97 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 112 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 34 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 192
Baldwin County: 282
Barbour County: 130
Bibb County: 71
Blount County: 53
Bullock County: 176
Butler County: 391
Calhoun County: 152
Chambers County: 340
Cherokee County: 33
Chilton County: 93
Choctaw County: 148
Clarke County: 128
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 219
Colbert County: 161
Conecuh County: 35
Coosa County: 34
Covington County: 75
Crenshaw County: 66
Cullman County: 88
Dale County: 96
Dallas County: 232
DeKalb County: 240
Elmore County: 300
Escambia County: 48
Etowah County: 240
Fayette County: 13
Franklin County: 498
Geneva County: 40
Greene County: 91
Hale County: 141
Henry County: 70
Houston County: 185
Jackson County: 74
Jefferson County: 1,673
Lamar County: 21
Lauderdale County: 145
Lawrence County: 46
Lee County: 526
Limestone County: 86
Lowndes County: 216
Macon County: 67
Madison County: 315
Marengo County: 150
Marion County: 117
Marshall County: 660
Mobile County: 2,085
Monroe County: 34
Montgomery County: 1,446
Morgan County: 211
Perry County: 36
Pickens County: 96
Pike County: 173
Randolph County: 124
Russell County: 148
Shelby County: 470
St. Clair County: 108
Sumter County: 210
Talladega County: 96
Tallapoosa County: 410
Tuscaloosa County: 632
Walker County: 282
Washington County: 65
Wilcox County: 132
Winston County: 77
Total: 16,032