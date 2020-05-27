16,032 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,355 presumed recoveries

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 16,032 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 5,288 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 583 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 13 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, seven in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, six in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 97 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 112 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 34 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 192

Baldwin County: 282

Barbour County: 130

Bibb County: 71

Blount County: 53

Bullock County: 176

Butler County: 391

Calhoun County: 152

Chambers County: 340

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 93

Choctaw County: 148

Clarke County: 128

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 219

Colbert County: 161

Conecuh County: 35

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 75

Crenshaw County: 66

Cullman County: 88

Dale County: 96

Dallas County: 232

DeKalb County: 240

Elmore County: 300

Escambia County: 48

Etowah County: 240

Fayette County: 13

Franklin County: 498

Geneva County: 40

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 141

Henry County: 70

Houston County: 185

Jackson County: 74

Jefferson County: 1,673

Lamar County: 21

Lauderdale County: 145

Lawrence County: 46

Lee County: 526

Limestone County: 86

Lowndes County: 216

Macon County: 67

Madison County: 315

Marengo County: 150

Marion County: 117

Marshall County: 660

Mobile County: 2,085

Monroe County: 34

Montgomery County: 1,446

Morgan County: 211

Perry County: 36

Pickens County: 96

Pike County: 173

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 148

Shelby County: 470

St. Clair County: 108

Sumter County: 210

Talladega County: 96

Tallapoosa County: 410

Tuscaloosa County: 632

Walker County: 282

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 132

Winston County: 77

Total: 16,032

