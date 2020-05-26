Clear

15,650 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,199 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 26, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 15,650 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

That is an increase of 663 cases since Monday.

Of those 15,650 positive cases, the department says 5,199 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 580 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 13 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, seven in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 96 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 112 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 34 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

That is an increase of 14 deaths since Monday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 189

Baldwin County: 277

Barbour County: 122

Bibb County: 66

Blount County: 51

Bullock County: 167

Butler County: 380

Calhoun County: 150

Chambers County: 338

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 90

Choctaw County: 147

Clarke County: 120

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 216

Colbert County: 155

Conecuh County: 30

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 71

Crenshaw County: 62

Cullman County: 83

Dale County: 92

Dallas County: 222

DeKalb County: 234

Elmore County: 292

Escambia County: 45

Etowah County: 240

Fayette County: 13

Franklin County: 486

Geneva County: 40

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 135

Henry County: 69

Houston County: 183

Jackson County: 72

Jefferson County: 1,645

Lamar County: 21

Lauderdale County: 141

Lawrence County: 45

Lee County: 522

Limestone County: 82

Lowndes County: 207

Macon County: 65

Madison County: 309

Marengo County: 145

Marion County: 117

Marshall County: 660

Mobile County: 2.054

Monroe County: 34

Montgomery County: 1,384

Morgan County: 204

Perry County: 36

Pickens County: 95

Pike County: 160

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 144

Shelby County: 467

St. Clair County: 106

Sumter County: 204

Talladega County: 95

Tallapoosa County: 408

Tuscaloosa County: 607

Walker County: 272

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 122

Winston County: 75

Total: 15,650

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 15650

Reported Deaths: 580
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2054112
Jefferson164596
Montgomery138434
Marshall6609
Tuscaloosa60712
Lee52232
Franklin4866
Shelby46719
Tallapoosa40863
Butler38013
Chambers33824
Madison3094
Elmore2927
Baldwin2779
Walker2721
Etowah24011
DeKalb2343
Dallas2223
Coffee2161
Lowndes20710
Morgan2041
Sumter2046
Autauga1893
Houston1834
Bullock1673
Pike1600
Colbert1552
Calhoun1503
Choctaw1477
Marengo1456
Russell1440
Lauderdale1412
Hale1354
Randolph1247
Barbour1221
Wilcox1227
Clarke1202
Marion11711
St. Clair1061
Pickens954
Talladega953
Dale920
Greene914
Chilton901
Cullman830
Limestone820
Winston750
Jackson722
Covington711
Henry692
Bibb661
Macon652
Washington656
Crenshaw622
Blount511
Lawrence450
Escambia453
Geneva400
Perry360
Coosa341
Monroe342
Cherokee332
Conecuh301
Clay272
Lamar210
Cleburne131
Fayette130
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20895

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson471660
Shelby451696
Trousdale13924
Rutherford106322
Sumner83845
Hamilton64215
Bledsoe6081
Williamson52710
Tipton4273
Robertson4141
Lake4130
Putnam4105
Wilson3718
Knox3455
Out of TN3394
Bedford2694
Montgomery2513
Rhea1970
Hardeman1890
Madison1742
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1120
Cumberland1111
Fayette1082
Macon1083
Dickson1060
Bradley991
Blount843
Maury800
Washington750
Unassigned750
Sevier752
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan622
Gibson611
Monroe582
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Franklin481
Greene472
Anderson401
Marion371
DeKalb350
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Obion271
White270
Hamblen262
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Meigs250
Lawrence240
Overton230
Warren210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Johnson150
Roane150
Polk140
Perry130
Humphreys131
Henderson130
Chester120
Sequatchie120
Giles120
McNairy120
Fentress120
Hardin112
Scott110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events