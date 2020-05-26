15,650 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 5,199 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 15,650 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

That is an increase of 663 cases since Monday.

Of those 15,650 positive cases, the department says 5,199 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 580 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 13 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, seven in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 96 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 11 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 112 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 34 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, three in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, six in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

That is an increase of 14 deaths since Monday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 189

Baldwin County: 277

Barbour County: 122

Bibb County: 66

Blount County: 51

Bullock County: 167

Butler County: 380

Calhoun County: 150

Chambers County: 338

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 90

Choctaw County: 147

Clarke County: 120

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 216

Colbert County: 155

Conecuh County: 30

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 71

Crenshaw County: 62

Cullman County: 83

Dale County: 92

Dallas County: 222

DeKalb County: 234

Elmore County: 292

Escambia County: 45

Etowah County: 240

Fayette County: 13

Franklin County: 486

Geneva County: 40

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 135

Henry County: 69

Houston County: 183

Jackson County: 72

Jefferson County: 1,645

Lamar County: 21

Lauderdale County: 141

Lawrence County: 45

Lee County: 522

Limestone County: 82

Lowndes County: 207

Macon County: 65

Madison County: 309

Marengo County: 145

Marion County: 117

Marshall County: 660

Mobile County: 2.054

Monroe County: 34

Montgomery County: 1,384

Morgan County: 204

Perry County: 36

Pickens County: 95

Pike County: 160

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 144

Shelby County: 467

St. Clair County: 106

Sumter County: 204

Talladega County: 95

Tallapoosa County: 408

Tuscaloosa County: 607

Walker County: 272

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 122

Winston County: 75

Total: 15,650

