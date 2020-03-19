Clear
154 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The amount of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has increased to 154.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

There are now 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated its website Thursday to reflect the increase.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Campbell County: 1

Cheatham County: 1

Cumberland County: 1

Davidson County: 75

Dyer County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Jefferson County: 1

Knox County: 2

Montgomery County: 1

Robertson County: 2

Rutherford County: 1

Sevier County: 1

Shelby County: 4

Sullivan County: 1

Sumner County: 3

Williamson County: 30

Wilson County: 1

Residents of Other States/Countries: 26

Unknown: 1

Total: 154

