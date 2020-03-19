154 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

There are now 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated its website Thursday to reflect the increase.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Campbell County: 1

Cheatham County: 1

Cumberland County: 1

Davidson County: 75

Dyer County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Jefferson County: 1

Knox County: 2

Montgomery County: 1

Robertson County: 2

Rutherford County: 1

Sevier County: 1

Shelby County: 4

Sullivan County: 1

Sumner County: 3

Williamson County: 30

Wilson County: 1

Residents of Other States/Countries: 26

Unknown: 1

Total: 154

