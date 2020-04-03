1,535 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9:16 p.m. Friday, April 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,535 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 21 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state, four in Chambers County, one in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, one in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, four in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, three in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of cases by county:

Autauga County: 12

Baldwin County: 28

Barbour County: 1

Bibb County: 4

Blount County: 9

Bullock County: 2

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 20

Chambers County: 81

Cherokee County: 5

Chilton County: 15

Choctaw County: 4

Clarke County: 3

Clay County: 8

Cleburne County: 7

Coffee County: 6

Colbert County: 5

Conecuh County: 1

Coosa County: 6

Covington County: 4

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 15

Dale County: 1

Dallas County: 7

DeKalb County: 10

Elmore County: 19

Escambia County: 2

Etowah County: 21

Fayette County: 1

Franklin County: 5

Greene County: 5

Hale County: 3

Henry County: 2

Houston County: 12

Jackson County: 12

Jefferson County: 369

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 14

Lawrence County: 4

Lee County: 99

Limestone County: 30

Lowndes County: 2

Macon County: 5

Madison County: 123

Marengo County: 8

Marion County: 16

Marshall County: 17

Mobile County: 103

Monroe County: 5

Montgomery County: 61

Morgan County: 24

Pickens County: 11

Pike County: 10

Randolph County: 10

Russell County: 4

St. Clair County: 23

Shelby County: 115

Sumter County: 7

Talladega County: 12

Tallapoosa County: 20

Tuscaloosa County: 41

Walker County: 49

Washington County: 5

Wilcox County: 6

Winston County: 3

Total: 1,535

