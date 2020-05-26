Clear
BREAKING NEWS Point Mallard Waterpark To Remain Closed For 2020 Season Full Story

15,194 CORONAVIRUS CASES CONFIRMED IN ALABAMA

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 26, 2020 9:13 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 15,194 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,743 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 566 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 12 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 91 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 111 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 33 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 173

Baldwin County: 276

Barbour County: 116

Bibb County: 62

Blount County: 49

Bullock County: 141

Butler County: 368

Calhoun County: 147

Chambers County: 337

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 87

Choctaw County: 145

Clarke County: 1013

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 209

Colbert County: 145

Conecuh County: 29

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 68

Crenshaw County: 60

Cullman County: 80

Dale County: 88

Dallas County: 212

DeKalb County: 227

Elmore County: 277

Escambia County: 44

Etowah County: 238

Fayette County: 11

Franklin County: 474

Geneva County: 37

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 133

Henry County: 67

Houston County: 177

Jackson County: 71

Jefferson County: 1,630

Lamar County: 20

Lauderdale County: 138

Lawrence County: 44

Lee County: 512

Limestone County: 80

Lowndes County: 203

Macon County: 63

Madison County: 305

Marengo County: 141

Marion County: 116

Marshall County: 652

Mobile County: 2.033

Monroe County: 33

Montgomery County: 1,311

Morgan County: 182

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 95

Pike County: 151

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 140

Shelby County: 453

St. Clair County: 104

Sumter County: 198

Talladega County: 92

Tallapoosa County: 403

Tuscaloosa County: 574

Walker County: 249

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 119

Winston County: 50

Total: 15,194

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 15194

Reported Deaths: 566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2033111
Jefferson163091
Montgomery127433
Marshall6509
Tuscaloosa55812
Lee51032
Franklin4676
Shelby44719
Tallapoosa40063
Butler35912
Chambers33724
Madison3024
Baldwin2749
Elmore2707
Walker2391
Etowah23811
DeKalb2263
Dallas2063
Coffee2061
Lowndes19310
Sumter1936
Morgan1761
Houston1724
Autauga1683
Calhoun1463
Pike1450
Choctaw1444
Colbert1422
Marengo1416
Russell1370
Lauderdale1352
Bullock1333
Hale1324
Randolph1247
Wilcox1187
Marion11410
Barbour1131
Clarke1092
St. Clair1041
Pickens934
Greene914
Talladega912
Chilton871
Dale850
Cullman780
Limestone770
Jackson712
Winston670
Covington671
Washington655
Henry642
Macon622
Crenshaw602
Bibb591
Blount491
Lawrence430
Escambia433
Perry350
Geneva350
Coosa341
Monroe332
Cherokee332
Conecuh281
Clay272
Lamar200
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20535

Reported Deaths: 338
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson463258
Shelby445194
Trousdale13924
Rutherford102922
Sumner82745
Bledsoe6081
Hamilton60114
Williamson52210
Tipton4273
Lake4100
Robertson3891
Putnam3805
Wilson3638
Out of TN3394
Knox3365
Bedford2694
Montgomery2483
Rhea1970
Hardeman1880
Madison1732
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1100
Cumberland1091
Fayette1072
Dickson1040
Macon1013
Bradley981
Blount823
Maury790
Unassigned750
Washington730
Sevier722
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe562
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Greene472
Franklin461
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb340
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Carroll271
Jefferson270
White270
Weakley260
Hamblen262
Meigs250
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Obion241
Warren210
Overton210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Roane150
Johnson150
Polk140
Henderson130
Perry130
Humphreys131
McNairy120
Giles120
Chester120
Sequatchie110
Scott110
Hardin112
Fentress110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events