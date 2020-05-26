15,194 CORONAVIRUS CASES CONFIRMED IN ALABAMA

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 15,194 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,743 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 566 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 12 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 91 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 111 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 33 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 173

Baldwin County: 276

Barbour County: 116

Bibb County: 62

Blount County: 49

Bullock County: 141

Butler County: 368

Calhoun County: 147

Chambers County: 337

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 87

Choctaw County: 145

Clarke County: 1013

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 209

Colbert County: 145

Conecuh County: 29

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 68

Crenshaw County: 60

Cullman County: 80

Dale County: 88

Dallas County: 212

DeKalb County: 227

Elmore County: 277

Escambia County: 44

Etowah County: 238

Fayette County: 11

Franklin County: 474

Geneva County: 37

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 133

Henry County: 67

Houston County: 177

Jackson County: 71

Jefferson County: 1,630

Lamar County: 20

Lauderdale County: 138

Lawrence County: 44

Lee County: 512

Limestone County: 80

Lowndes County: 203

Macon County: 63

Madison County: 305

Marengo County: 141

Marion County: 116

Marshall County: 652

Mobile County: 2.033

Monroe County: 33

Montgomery County: 1,311

Morgan County: 182

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 95

Pike County: 151

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 140

Shelby County: 453

St. Clair County: 104

Sumter County: 198

Talladega County: 92

Tallapoosa County: 403

Tuscaloosa County: 574

Walker County: 249

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 119

Winston County: 50

Total: 15,194

