15,194 CORONAVIRUS CASES CONFIRMED IN ALABAMA

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 15,194 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
Of those cases, the department says 4,743 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 566 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 12 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 91 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 111 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 33 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 173
Baldwin County: 276
Barbour County: 116
Bibb County: 62
Blount County: 49
Bullock County: 141
Butler County: 368
Calhoun County: 147
Chambers County: 337
Cherokee County: 33
Chilton County: 87
Choctaw County: 145
Clarke County: 1013
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 209
Colbert County: 145
Conecuh County: 29
Coosa County: 34
Covington County: 68
Crenshaw County: 60
Cullman County: 80
Dale County: 88
Dallas County: 212
DeKalb County: 227
Elmore County: 277
Escambia County: 44
Etowah County: 238
Fayette County: 11
Franklin County: 474
Geneva County: 37
Greene County: 91
Hale County: 133
Henry County: 67
Houston County: 177
Jackson County: 71
Jefferson County: 1,630
Lamar County: 20
Lauderdale County: 138
Lawrence County: 44
Lee County: 512
Limestone County: 80
Lowndes County: 203
Macon County: 63
Madison County: 305
Marengo County: 141
Marion County: 116
Marshall County: 652
Mobile County: 2.033
Monroe County: 33
Montgomery County: 1,311
Morgan County: 182
Perry County: 35
Pickens County: 95
Pike County: 151
Randolph County: 124
Russell County: 140
Shelby County: 453
St. Clair County: 104
Sumter County: 198
Talladega County: 92
Tallapoosa County: 403
Tuscaloosa County: 574
Walker County: 249
Washington County: 65
Wilcox County: 119
Winston County: 50
Total: 15,194
TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus