14,986 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,837 in last 14 days

Posted: May 25, 2020 9:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:05 p.m. Monday, May 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 14,986 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,837 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 566 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 12 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 91 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 111 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 33 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 168

Baldwin County: 274

Barbour County: 113

Bibb County: 59

Blount County: 49

Bullock County: 133

Butler County: 359

Calhoun County: 146

Chambers County: 337

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 87

Choctaw County: 144

Clarke County: 109

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 206

Colbert County: 142

Conecuh County: 28

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 67

Crenshaw County: 60

Cullman County: 78

Dale County: 85

Dallas County: 206

DeKalb County: 226

Elmore County: 270

Escambia County: 43

Etowah County: 238

Fayette County: 11

Franklin County: 467

Geneva County: 35

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 132

Henry County: 64

Houston County: 172

Jackson County: 71

Jefferson County: 1,630

Lamar County: 20

Lauderdale County: 135

Lawrence County: 43

Lee County: 510

Limestone County: 77

Lowndes County: 193

Macon County: 62

Madison County: 302

Marengo County: 141

Marion County: 114

Marshall County: 650

Mobile County: 2.033

Monroe County: 23

Montgomery County: 1,274

Morgan County: 176

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 93

Pike County: 145

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 137

Shelby County: 447

St. Clair County: 104

Sumter County: 193

Talladega County: 91

Tallapoosa County: 400

Tuscaloosa County: 558

Walker County: 239

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 118

Winston County: 67

Total: 14,986

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14986

Reported Deaths: 566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1996109
Jefferson161488
Montgomery118630
Marshall6499
Tuscaloosa50512
Lee49832
Franklin4476
Shelby43319
Tallapoosa39662
Butler34411
Chambers33623
Madison2964
Baldwin2749
Elmore2637
Etowah23610
DeKalb2213
Coffee2001
Walker1981
Dallas1973
Sumter1916
Lowndes18610
Houston1644
Morgan1621
Autauga1593
Calhoun1413
Choctaw1414
Pike1360
Colbert1362
Marengo1336
Hale1293
Russell1280
Lauderdale1282
Randolph1257
Wilcox1187
Marion11310
Bullock1111
Barbour1101
Clarke1022
St. Clair1021
Pickens934
Talladega912
Greene894
Chilton871
Dale830
Cullman760
Limestone740
Jackson692
Covington651
Washington645
Winston620
Macon602
Bibb591
Crenshaw582
Henry562
Blount491
Escambia433
Lawrence420
Coosa331
Geneva330
Cherokee332
Perry310
Monroe282
Clay272
Conecuh251
Lamar200
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20111

Reported Deaths: 336
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson451857
Shelby433694
Trousdale13934
Rutherford99822
Sumner81145
Bledsoe6071
Hamilton55214
Williamson51210
Tipton4263
Lake4090
Putnam3775
Robertson3711
Wilson3558
Out of TN3394
Knox3315
Bedford2654
Montgomery2403
Rhea1950
Hardeman1890
Madison1652
McMinn13413
Loudon1320
Cumberland1091
Fayette1072
Cheatham1040
Dickson1010
Macon1003
Bradley931
Blount823
Maury780
Unassigned750
Washington730
Sevier722
Coffee650
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson611
Monroe572
Hickman540
Lauderdale511
Greene482
Dyer480
Franklin461
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb330
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Smith301
Haywood292
Henry290
Marshall281
Jefferson270
White270
Carroll271
Hamblen262
Lincoln260
Weakley260
Meigs250
Obion241
Lawrence240
Overton200
Cocke200
Carter191
Warren190
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett151
Roane150
Johnson150
Polk140
Perry130
McNairy120
Henderson120
Chester120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Hardin112
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Fentress100
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay70
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Moore30
Pickett30
Unicoi30
Hancock10

 

 

