14,986 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,837 in last 14 days

As of 9:05 p.m. Monday, May 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 14,986 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
Of those cases, the department says 4,837 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 566 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 12 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 91 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 111 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 33 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 168
Baldwin County: 274
Barbour County: 113
Bibb County: 59
Blount County: 49
Bullock County: 133
Butler County: 359
Calhoun County: 146
Chambers County: 337
Cherokee County: 33
Chilton County: 87
Choctaw County: 144
Clarke County: 109
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 206
Colbert County: 142
Conecuh County: 28
Coosa County: 34
Covington County: 67
Crenshaw County: 60
Cullman County: 78
Dale County: 85
Dallas County: 206
DeKalb County: 226
Elmore County: 270
Escambia County: 43
Etowah County: 238
Fayette County: 11
Franklin County: 467
Geneva County: 35
Greene County: 91
Hale County: 132
Henry County: 64
Houston County: 172
Jackson County: 71
Jefferson County: 1,630
Lamar County: 20
Lauderdale County: 135
Lawrence County: 43
Lee County: 510
Limestone County: 77
Lowndes County: 193
Macon County: 62
Madison County: 302
Marengo County: 141
Marion County: 114
Marshall County: 650
Mobile County: 2.033
Monroe County: 23
Montgomery County: 1,274
Morgan County: 176
Perry County: 35
Pickens County: 93
Pike County: 145
Randolph County: 124
Russell County: 137
Shelby County: 447
St. Clair County: 104
Sumter County: 193
Talladega County: 91
Tallapoosa County: 400
Tuscaloosa County: 558
Walker County: 239
Washington County: 65
Wilcox County: 118
Winston County: 67
Total: 14,986