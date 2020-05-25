14,986 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,837 in last 14 days

As of 9:05 p.m. Monday, May 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 14,986 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,837 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 566 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, three in Bullock County, 12 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 24 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuch County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 11 in Etowah County, six in Franklin County, four in Greene County, four in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 91 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 111 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 33 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 63 in Tallapoosa County, 12 in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and seven in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 168

Baldwin County: 274

Barbour County: 113

Bibb County: 59

Blount County: 49

Bullock County: 133

Butler County: 359

Calhoun County: 146

Chambers County: 337

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 87

Choctaw County: 144

Clarke County: 109

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 206

Colbert County: 142

Conecuh County: 28

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 67

Crenshaw County: 60

Cullman County: 78

Dale County: 85

Dallas County: 206

DeKalb County: 226

Elmore County: 270

Escambia County: 43

Etowah County: 238

Fayette County: 11

Franklin County: 467

Geneva County: 35

Greene County: 91

Hale County: 132

Henry County: 64

Houston County: 172

Jackson County: 71

Jefferson County: 1,630

Lamar County: 20

Lauderdale County: 135

Lawrence County: 43

Lee County: 510

Limestone County: 77

Lowndes County: 193

Macon County: 62

Madison County: 302

Marengo County: 141

Marion County: 114

Marshall County: 650

Mobile County: 2.033

Monroe County: 23

Montgomery County: 1,274

Morgan County: 176

Perry County: 35

Pickens County: 93

Pike County: 145

Randolph County: 124

Russell County: 137

Shelby County: 447

St. Clair County: 104

Sumter County: 193

Talladega County: 91

Tallapoosa County: 400

Tuscaloosa County: 558

Walker County: 239

Washington County: 65

Wilcox County: 118

Winston County: 67

Total: 14,986

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus