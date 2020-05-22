13,670 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,306 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,670 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
Of those cases, the department says 4,306 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 541 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, three in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 88 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 107 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 29 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 62 in Tallapoosa County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 149
Baldwin County: 271
Barbour County: 104
Bibb County: 55
Blount County: 49
Bullock County: 89
Butler County: 329
Calhoun County: 137
Chambers County: 330
Cherokee County: 33
Chilton County: 85
Choctaw County: 135
Clarke County: 92
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 189
Colbert County: 117
Conecuh County: 24
Coosa County: 33
Covington County: 63
Crenshaw County: 53
Cullman County: 73
Dale County: 77
Dallas County: 182
DeKalb County: 209
Elmore County: 242
Escambia County: 39
Etowah County: 225
Fayette County: 11
Franklin County: 422
Geneva County: 28
Greene County: 88
Hale County: 119
Henry County: 50
Houston County: 156
Jackson County: 69
Jefferson County: 1,498
Lamar County: 17
Lauderdale County: 122
Lawrence County: 40
Lee County: 471
Limestone County: 72
Lowndes County: 172
Macon County: 58
Madison County: 286
Marengo County: 125
Marion County: 107
Marshall County: 642
Mobile County: 1,916
Monroe County: 23
Montgomery County: 1,096
Morgan County: 144
Perry County: 28
Pickens County: 86
Pike County: 127
Randolph County: 123
Russell County: 120
Shelby County: 420
St. Clair County: 98
Sumter County: 172
Talladega County: 85
Tallapoosa County: 387
Tuscaloosa County: 464
Walker County: 179
Washington County: 63
Wilcox County: 110
Winston County: 52
Total: 13,670