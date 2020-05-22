13,670 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,306 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,670 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,306 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 541 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, two in Cherokee County, one in Chilton County, four in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, three in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 88 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 107 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 29 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, six in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 62 in Tallapoosa County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 149

Baldwin County: 271

Barbour County: 104

Bibb County: 55

Blount County: 49

Bullock County: 89

Butler County: 329

Calhoun County: 137

Chambers County: 330

Cherokee County: 33

Chilton County: 85

Choctaw County: 135

Clarke County: 92

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 189

Colbert County: 117

Conecuh County: 24

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 63

Crenshaw County: 53

Cullman County: 73

Dale County: 77

Dallas County: 182

DeKalb County: 209

Elmore County: 242

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 225

Fayette County: 11

Franklin County: 422

Geneva County: 28

Greene County: 88

Hale County: 119

Henry County: 50

Houston County: 156

Jackson County: 69

Jefferson County: 1,498

Lamar County: 17

Lauderdale County: 122

Lawrence County: 40

Lee County: 471

Limestone County: 72

Lowndes County: 172

Macon County: 58

Madison County: 286

Marengo County: 125

Marion County: 107

Marshall County: 642

Mobile County: 1,916

Monroe County: 23

Montgomery County: 1,096

Morgan County: 144

Perry County: 28

Pickens County: 86

Pike County: 127

Randolph County: 123

Russell County: 120

Shelby County: 420

St. Clair County: 98

Sumter County: 172

Talladega County: 85

Tallapoosa County: 387

Tuscaloosa County: 464

Walker County: 179

Washington County: 63

Wilcox County: 110

Winston County: 52

Total: 13,670

