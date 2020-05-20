Clear
13,052 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,373 in last 14 days

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,052 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,373 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 522 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Three in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 83 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 106 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 27 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, five in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 59 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 136

Baldwin County: 270

Barbour County: 96

Bibb County: 52

Blount County: 47

Bullock County: 64

Butler County: 312

Calhoun County: 136

Chambers County: 331

Cherokee County: 30

Chilton County: 83

Choctaw County: 129

Clarke County: 89

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 184

Colbert County: 110

Conecuh County: 22

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 59

Crenshaw County: 52

Cullman County: 71

Dale County: 71

Dallas County: 172

DeKalb County: 206

Elmore County: 226

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 223

Fayette County: 9

Franklin County: 399

Geneva County: 26

Greene County: 86

Hale County: 106

Henry County: 48

Houston County: 149

Jackson County: 66

Jefferson County: 1,433

Lamar County: 15

Lauderdale County: 117

Lawrence County: 35

Lee County: 461

Limestone County: 69

Lowndes County: 155

Macon County: 58

Madison County: 285

Marengo County: 118

Marion County: 108

Marshall County: 641

Mobile County: 1,822

Monroe County: 22

Montgomery County: 994

Morgan County: 132

Perry County: 23

Pickens County: 86

Pike County: 121

Randolph County: 120

Russell County: 116

Shelby County: 414

St. Clair County: 95

Sumter County: 164

Talladega County: 82

Tallapoosa County: 379

Tuscaloosa County: 431

Walker County: 164

Washington County: 62

Wilcox County: 108

Winston County: 50

Total: 13,052

