13,052 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,373 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,052 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
Of those cases, the department says 4,373 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 522 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Three in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 83 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 106 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 27 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, five in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 59 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 136
Baldwin County: 270
Barbour County: 96
Bibb County: 52
Blount County: 47
Bullock County: 64
Butler County: 312
Calhoun County: 136
Chambers County: 331
Cherokee County: 30
Chilton County: 83
Choctaw County: 129
Clarke County: 89
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 184
Colbert County: 110
Conecuh County: 22
Coosa County: 33
Covington County: 59
Crenshaw County: 52
Cullman County: 71
Dale County: 71
Dallas County: 172
DeKalb County: 206
Elmore County: 226
Escambia County: 39
Etowah County: 223
Fayette County: 9
Franklin County: 399
Geneva County: 26
Greene County: 86
Hale County: 106
Henry County: 48
Houston County: 149
Jackson County: 66
Jefferson County: 1,433
Lamar County: 15
Lauderdale County: 117
Lawrence County: 35
Lee County: 461
Limestone County: 69
Lowndes County: 155
Macon County: 58
Madison County: 285
Marengo County: 118
Marion County: 108
Marshall County: 641
Mobile County: 1,822
Monroe County: 22
Montgomery County: 994
Morgan County: 132
Perry County: 23
Pickens County: 86
Pike County: 121
Randolph County: 120
Russell County: 116
Shelby County: 414
St. Clair County: 95
Sumter County: 164
Talladega County: 82
Tallapoosa County: 379
Tuscaloosa County: 431
Walker County: 164
Washington County: 62
Wilcox County: 108
Winston County: 50
Total: 13,052