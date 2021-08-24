Clear

13 inmates, 1 employee test positive for coronavirus at Lauderdale County Jail

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

One cell block at the jail is under quarantine.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 1:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

Thirteen inmates and one employee have tested positive for coronavirus at the Lauderdale County Jail, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton.

He said two inmates with Covid were taken to North Alabama Medical Center. One was admitted and is wearing an ankle monitor in the hospital.

Singleton said two sheriff’s office employees are out with Covid.

He said it’s hard to isolate and quarantine individuals due to the size of the jail and they have no isolation cells. He said they are doing the best they can.

Twenty inmates chose to get vaccinated against coronavirus on Tuesday, Singleton said.

