13 Walmart stores in North Alabama to start administering coronavirus vaccine Friday

Thirteen Walmart stores in North Alabama will start administering the coronavirus vaccine Friday.

We spoke with a couple on Thursday that was able to get appointments for the vaccine at Walmart.

"On Facebook, I happened to see it, and right away, I got on Sam's Club and it says 'not taking at this time,' so I went to the Walmart on the south side and they immediately said 'taking appointments,'" said Pamela Brint.

Brint and her husband, Roger, became eligible to get the vaccine this week, and they didn't waste anytime trying to get an appointment.

"I asked my husband 'do you want to do this?' And he says 'ya, if we can get in, that will be nice and easy. We shouldn't have to wait in long lines,'" said Brint.

The Walmart Executive Vice-President for Health and Wellness said 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of Walmart and that Walmart is committed to providing access to vaccines.

Brint says she and her husband were lucky, though, to get appointments.

"The first Friday was open when I first got on and by the time I asked him, Friday was all filled up, so we had to go to Saturday. So, I think they're filling up rather quickly and we just happened to get lucky when it right opened up," said Brint.

Walmart announced this week that pharmacies were chosen because they're in Medically Underserved Areas.

"I think that it's important that we all get 'em. And it's going to take time. I think more will open up and it will be more available and easier," said Brint.

But they know not everyone was as lucky.

"I think I got lucky and picked the right time. I think people need to keep looking back," said Brint.

The couple is happy, though, that they're getting vaccinated.

"Rogers had some health issues and I'm a Type II diabetic and we have neighbors that are older and being that we're retired, we like to be able to visit them and help out if they need help. And we'd just feel a lot more secure that we've been vaccinated," said Brint.

Now, Walmart is the sole preferred pharmacy partner under the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Alabama.

You can find the complete list of Walmart stores offering the vaccine in North Alabama here.