12,376 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 3,945 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 12,376 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Of those cases, the department says 3,945 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 504 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 10 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, four in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 78 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 31 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 103 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 24 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, three in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 57 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 127

Baldwin County: 262

Barbour County: 90

Bibb County: 51

Blount County: 47

Bullock County: 52

Butler County: 295

Calhoun County: 133

Chambers County: 329

Cherokee County: 29

Chilton County: 80

Choctaw County: 92

Clarke County: 81

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 175

Colbert County: 98

Conecuh County: 21

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 58

Crenshaw County: 53

Cullman County: 70

Dale County: 63

Dallas County: 159

DeKalb County: 195

Elmore County: 207

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 215

Fayette County: 9

Franklin County: 364

Geneva County: 23

Greene County: 87

Hale County: 96

Henry County: 44

Houston County: 141

Jackson County: 63

Jefferson County: 1,367

Lamar County: 15

Lauderdale County: 116

Lawrence County: 35

Lee County: 450

Limestone County: 65

Lowndes County: 140

Macon County: 54

Madison County: 278

Marengo County: 116

Marion County: 106

Marshall County: 638

Mobile County: 1,751

Monroe County: 20

Montgomery County: 907

Morgan County: 119

Perry County: 22

Pickens County: 84

Pike County: 110

Randolph County: 120

Russell County: 109

Shelby County: 404

St. Clair County: 91

Sumter County: 148

Talladega County: 81

Tallapoosa County: 371

Tuscaloosa County: 387

Walker County: 148

Washington County: 61

Wilcox County: 97

Winston County: 45

Total: 12,376

