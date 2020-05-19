12,376 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 3,945 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 12,376 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
Of those cases, the department says 3,945 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 504 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 10 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, four in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 78 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 31 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 103 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 24 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, three in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 57 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 127
Baldwin County: 262
Barbour County: 90
Bibb County: 51
Blount County: 47
Bullock County: 52
Butler County: 295
Calhoun County: 133
Chambers County: 329
Cherokee County: 29
Chilton County: 80
Choctaw County: 92
Clarke County: 81
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 175
Colbert County: 98
Conecuh County: 21
Coosa County: 33
Covington County: 58
Crenshaw County: 53
Cullman County: 70
Dale County: 63
Dallas County: 159
DeKalb County: 195
Elmore County: 207
Escambia County: 39
Etowah County: 215
Fayette County: 9
Franklin County: 364
Geneva County: 23
Greene County: 87
Hale County: 96
Henry County: 44
Houston County: 141
Jackson County: 63
Jefferson County: 1,367
Lamar County: 15
Lauderdale County: 116
Lawrence County: 35
Lee County: 450
Limestone County: 65
Lowndes County: 140
Macon County: 54
Madison County: 278
Marengo County: 116
Marion County: 106
Marshall County: 638
Mobile County: 1,751
Monroe County: 20
Montgomery County: 907
Morgan County: 119
Perry County: 22
Pickens County: 84
Pike County: 110
Randolph County: 120
Russell County: 109
Shelby County: 404
St. Clair County: 91
Sumter County: 148
Talladega County: 81
Tallapoosa County: 371
Tuscaloosa County: 387
Walker County: 148
Washington County: 61
Wilcox County: 97
Winston County: 45
Total: 12,376
Related Content
- 12,376 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 3,945 in last 14 days
- 11,101 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 2,901 in last 14 days
- 11,373 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,285 in last 14 days
- 12,086 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,194 in last 14 days
- 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
- 36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 167 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 215 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama