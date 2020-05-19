Clear

12,376 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 3,945 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 19, 2020 8:47 PM
Updated: May 19, 2020 8:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 12,376 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Of those cases, the department says 3,945 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 504 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 10 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, four in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 78 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 31 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 103 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 24 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, three in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 57 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 127

Baldwin County: 262

Barbour County: 90

Bibb County: 51

Blount County: 47

Bullock County: 52

Butler County: 295

Calhoun County: 133

Chambers County: 329

Cherokee County: 29

Chilton County: 80

Choctaw County: 92

Clarke County: 81

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 175

Colbert County: 98

Conecuh County: 21

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 58

Crenshaw County: 53

Cullman County: 70

Dale County: 63

Dallas County: 159

DeKalb County: 195

Elmore County: 207

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 215

Fayette County: 9

Franklin County: 364

Geneva County: 23

Greene County: 87

Hale County: 96

Henry County: 44

Houston County: 141

Jackson County: 63

Jefferson County: 1,367

Lamar County: 15

Lauderdale County: 116

Lawrence County: 35

Lee County: 450

Limestone County: 65

Lowndes County: 140

Macon County: 54

Madison County: 278

Marengo County: 116

Marion County: 106

Marshall County: 638

Mobile County: 1,751

Monroe County: 20

Montgomery County: 907

Morgan County: 119

Perry County: 22

Pickens County: 84

Pike County: 110

Randolph County: 120

Russell County: 109

Shelby County: 404

St. Clair County: 91

Sumter County: 148

Talladega County: 81

Tallapoosa County: 371

Tuscaloosa County: 387

Walker County: 148

Washington County: 61

Wilcox County: 97

Winston County: 45

Total: 12,376

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12376

Reported Deaths: 504
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1735101
Jefferson135574
Montgomery86320
Marshall6329
Lee45231
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3688
Tallapoosa36657
Franklin3444
Chambers32922
Butler28510
Madison2784
Baldwin2608
Etowah20610
Elmore1976
DeKalb1962
Coffee1711
Dallas1513
Walker1390
Houston1374
Sumter1364
Calhoun1333
Lowndes1339
Autauga1204
Randolph1207
Morgan1161
Lauderdale1152
Pike1070
Russell1050
Marengo1046
Marion1039
Wilcox955
Colbert932
St. Clair911
Hale912
Greene874
Choctaw853
Barbour851
Pickens823
Talladega812
Chilton791
Clarke752
Cullman690
Limestone650
Jackson642
Washington615
Dale610
Covington581
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount471
Bullock401
Henry401
Winston391
Escambia393
Coosa341
Lawrence330
Cherokee280
Clay272
Geneva220
Perry210
Monroe202
Conecuh190
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18011

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson406644
Shelby384687
Trousdale13834
Rutherford88419
Sumner74941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson48010
Tipton4052
Lake4040
Out of TN3864
Hamilton35713
Wilson3278
Knox3085
Robertson2940
Bedford2544
Putnam2405
Montgomery2132
Hardeman1830
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Loudon940
Fayette942
Cumberland931
Dickson930
Cheatham920
Macon903
Unassigned841
Bradley831
Blount763
Sevier692
Maury680
Washington660
Wayne630
Coffee610
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe491
Greene462
Lauderdale441
Dyer440
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion331
Hawkins312
DeKalb300
Grundy301
Haywood291
Marshall271
Weakley260
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith251
Carroll251
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Henry190
Obion191
Carter191
White190
Campbell171
Overton160
Warren160
Lincoln160
Johnson150
Polk140
Cannon130
Crockett131
Perry130
Chester120
Scott120
Morgan120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Jackson110
Rhea100
Hardin100
Sequatchie100
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart70
Benton71
Houston60
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events